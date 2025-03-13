North Coast Section Top 15 high school baseball rankings (3/12/2025)
Baseball season is officially in high gear in California, with teams now fully back into the swing of things and into their normal routines that come with a long season.
Around the North Coast Section, the fight to be the last team standing has begun, with last year's NorCal champs, Granada, ready to run things back while other teams look to prove that they belong in that same conversation.
Let's take a look at the top 15 North Coast Section baseball rankings for this week and see where things stand after another week full of action.
NCS 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Granada (3-1)
Since losing their first game of the season, a 2-0 loss to St. Ignatius, the Matadors have gotten hot, winning three straight against James Logan (6-0), College Park (4-2) and Cardinal Newman (4-1). They begin league play this week, starting with a game at De La Salle on Thursday followed by a game at Dougherty Valley on March 19.
2. Cardinal Newman (1-2)
After losing to Whitney in its first game of the season, the Cardinal picked up its first win of the campaign on March 6, beating St. Ignatius, 6-5, at home. Most recently, Cardinal Newman faced No. 1 Granada on the road, losing 4-1. The next two games: vs. Ukiah on Wednesday and at Valley Christian on Saturday.
3. Redwood (2-1-1)
Is on a two game winning streak, picking up its first win of the season on March 4 with a 7-3 road win over Novato, followed by a 2-0 home win over Novato in their most recent game. Redwood tied St. Ignatius in its first game of the season, followed by a 6-1 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral. Next two games: Tuesday vs. San Marin and Friday at San Marin.
4. De La Salle
Finished 21-8 last season, making it to both the NCS Division I championship and the NorCal Division I championship. In the NCS finals, the Spartans lost 1-0 to Granada in a 14 inning thriller. In the NorCal finals, the Spartans once again faced Granada, this time losing 5-0. A deep team, the Spartans will get back a lot of key pieces for 2025, including OF/LHP Alec Blair, INF Tyler Spangler and RHP/OF Graham Schlicht among a few others. De La Salle plays its first game of the season on Tuesday when St. Mary's-Stockton comes to town.
5. Foothill (5-0)
Foothill has started the season hot, rattling off five straight wins, including over Fairfield (8-0), Freedom (11-1), College Park (1-0), James Logan (11-0) and most recently Berkeley (8-1) at home. Next two games: Tuesday at Washington and Saturday vs. Rocklin.
6. Heritage (3-0)
Are on a three game winning streak to begin the '25 season, having beaten Tokay (10-0), Kimball (3-1) and most recently beat Franklin 3-1 on the road. Have only given up two runs all season so far. Next two games: vs. Bear Creek on Tuesday and at Central Valley on Friday.
7. Casa Grande (3-0)
So far this seaosn, the Gauchos have only played at home, beating Rancho Cotate (5-0), Tamalpais (2-0) and Bishop Manogue-Reno 4-2 in their most recent game. Next two games: at Analy on Tuesday and vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday.
8. Piedmont (3-1)
After starting the season with three straight wins, beating Salesian (9-1), Acalanes (7-5) and Albany (3-2), the Highlanders lost their most recent game to Head-Royce, losing 7-1 on the road. Next two games: vs. Miramonte on Tuesday and vs. El Cerrito on Thursday.
9. Ukiah (5-0)
So far this season, the Wildcats have beaten Arroyo (8-0), Montgomery (7-1), Eureka (6-1 and 6-2) and most recently, beat Santa Rosa 11-1 at home. Next two games: at Cardinal Newman on Wednesday and vs. Vintage on Saturday.
10. San Marin (2-2)
After beating Branson (16-0) and Archie Williams (8-0) in their first two games, the Mustangs are now on a two game losing streak, losing 9-3 to Archie Williams and most recently, losing 1-0 to Livermore. Next two games: Tuesday at Redwood and Friday at home vs. Redwood.
11. San Ramon Valley (2-3)
Are on a two game losing streak, losing to College Park (8-0) and most recently, losing 6-3 on the road to Benicia. Before that, the Wolves beat Mitty 11-3 and lost to Irvington 1-0 in the game prior. Beat James Logan 7-6 in the first game of the season. Next two games: vs. Serra on Tuesday and vs. Rodriguez on Saturday.
12. Acalanes (2-1-1)
Beat Marin Catholic 8-7 in their most recent game. Before that, the Dons tied St. Ignatius (4-4), lost to Piedmont (7-5) and beat Pinole Valley (3-2) in the first game of the season. Next two games: vs. Bishop O'Dowd on Saturday and vs. James Logan on March 18.
13. College Park (1-3)
Picked up first win of the season on March 4, beating San Ramon Valley 8-0 at home. Losses include to St. Mary's-Stockton (4-1), Foothill (1-0) and most recently, losing 4-2 at home to No. 1 Granada. Next two games: at Monte Vista on Friday and at Vacaville on March 18.
14. Livermore (4-2)
Snapped a two-game skid in their most recent contest, beating San Marin 1-0. Before that, they lost two straight to Dublin (4-2) and Petaluma (4-1). Started off the season on a three game winning streak, beating American (3-2), Kimball (12-0) and Newark Memorial (4-3). Next two games: vs. Tracy on Thursday and vs. Washington on Friday.
15. Tamalpais (3-2)
Beat Maria Carrillo 5-2 in their most recent game to snap a two game losing streak. During the streak, the Red Tailed Hawks lost to Casa Grande (2-0) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-3). Started the season off on a two game winning streak, beating De Anza 11-0 on the road and Vintage 12-2 on the road. Next two games: Tuesday at San Rafael and Friday vs. San Rafael.