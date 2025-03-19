North Coast Section Top 15 high school baseball rankings (3/18/2025)
Here is a look at the top 15 North Coast Section baseball rankings for this week.
NCS 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Granada (4-1)
Are on a four game losing streak since losing their first game of the season to St. Ignatius, having beaten James Logan (6-0), College Park (4-2), Cardinal Newman (4-1) and most recently, De La Salle (6-2). Next two games: at Dougherty Valley on Wednesday and vs. Alameda on Saturday.
2. Cardinal Newman (3-2)
Are on a two game losing streak, having beaten Ukiah (12-1) and most recently beat Valley Christian-San Jose (1-0). Lost first game of the season to Whitney (3-2) while also losing to Granada by a score of 4-1 on March 8. Next two games: Thursday vs. College Park and Saturday vs. Elk Grove.
3. Heritage (4-0)
Have rattled off four straight wins to start this season, beating Tokay (10-0), Kimball (16-1), Franklin (3-1) and most recently beat Bear Creek 7-1 at home on March 11. Next two games: vs. Benicia on Tuesday and vs. Lodi on Saturday.
4. Casa Grande (5-0)
Are off to a hot start in '25 and are currently on a five game winning streak, beating Rancho Cotate (5-0), Tamalpais (2-0), Bishop Manogue (4-2), Analy (15-7) and most recently beat Sacred Heart Cathedral by a score of 4-1 on March 15. Next two games: Tuesday at Santa Rosa and Saturday vs. Ukiah.
5. Foothill (6-1)
Lost first game of the season in their most recent game, losing 7-2 to Rocklin on March 15. Before that, the Falcons won six straight, beating Fairfield (8-0), Freedom (11-1), College Park (1-0), James Logan (11-0), Berkeley (8-1) and Washington (9-2). Next two games: at San Ramon Valley on Wednesday and at Monte Vista on Friday.
6. Ukiah (5-1)
Most recently lost 12-1 to Cardinal Newman, their first loss of the season. Before that, they won five straight games, beating Arroyo (8-0), Montgomery (7-1), Eureka twice (6-1 and 6-2) and Santa Rosa (11-1). Next two games: Tuesday vs. Piner and Wednesday vs. TBA, with both games part of the A.L. Rabinovitz tournament.
7. De La Salle (0-2)
Have lost two straight to start the season, but have faced a tough slate thus far, losing 4-1 to St. Mary's-Stockton in the first game of the season followed by a 6-2 loss to Granada in their most recent game. However, they have yet to see the return of star, Alec Blair, who is still coming off of basketball season. Next two games: vs. Archbishop Murphy on Thursday and vs. Eastside Catholic on Friday.
8. Dublin (8-0)
What a start is has been for the Gaels. Rattling off eight straight wins to start the season, they have beaten Irvington (2-1), Deer Valley (15-0), American (8-0), Kimball (10-2), Livermore (4-2), Arroyo (4-1), Liberty (4-1) and most recently, Wilcox by a score of 1-0. Next two games: Wednesday vs. California and Friday vs. San Ramon Valley.
9. Pittsburg (7-0)
So far this season, the Pirates have looked like they could be a team to beat down the stretch, having started off this season with seven straight wins over Vacaville (4-0), Bethel (11-0), Miramonte (3-2), Washington (7-3), De Anza (12-1), Kennedy (11-0) and most recently beat Castro Valley (6-0). Next two games: at Irvington on Wednesday and at James Logan on Saturday.
10. Petaluma (5-0)
Have won five straight to begin the season, beating San Rafael (10-0), Analy (6-0), Archie Williams (8-6), Livermore (4-1) and most recently beat Miramonte 2-1. Next two games: Friday vs. Pinole Valley and March 25 vs. Vintage.
11. Tamalpais (6-2)
Are on a four game winning streak, having beaten Maria Carrillo (5-2), San Rafael twice (8-1 and 9-5) and Alameda (7-3) during the streak. Beat De Anza (11-0) and Vintage (12-2) in back-to-bakc games to start the new season before losing two straight to Casa Grande (2-0) and Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-3). Next two games: vs. Marin Catholic on Tuesday and at Marin Catholic on Friday.
12. San Marin (4-2)
Have won two straight, beating Redwood in back-to-back games (2-0 and 2-1). Before that, they lost two straight to Archie Williams (9-3) and Livermore (1-0). Beat Branson (16-0) and Archie Williams (8-0) to begin this season. Next two games: at Novato on Tuesday and vs. Novato on Friday.
13. Redwood (2-3-1)
Are on a two game losing streak, losing to San Marin in back-to-back games (2-0 and 2-1). Prior to that, they beat Novato in back-to-back games (7-3 and 2-0). Also lost to Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-1) and tied St. Ignatius (5-5) earlier in the season.
14. Acalanes (3-1-1)
Are on a two game winning streak, beating Marin Catholic (8-7) and Bishop O'Dowd (3-0) in their most recent games. Only loss this season was a 7-5 loss to Piedmont on Feb. 28. Have tied St. Ignatius 4-4 as well and beat Pinole Valley 3-2 to begin the new campaign. Next two games: Tuesday at James Logan and Thursday at Vintage.
15. College Park (1-3)
Have faced a tough schedule to begin the new season, losing to St. Mary's-Stockton (4-1) the first game of the season before suffering losses to Foothill (1-0) and Granada (4-2), the latter of which was the most recent game. Only win so far was an 8-0 victory over San Ramon Valley on March 4. Next two games: Tuesday at Vacaville and Thursday at Cardinal Newman.