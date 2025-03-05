North Coast Section Top 15 high school baseball rankings (3/4/2025)
Around the North Coast Section, action is well underway, with programs such as the defending NorCal champions, Amador Valley, ready to run things back and other programs champing at the bit to get to the top.
Let's take a look at the top 15 North Coast Section baseball rankings, the first of the regular season, and see where things stand after the first few games.
NCS 2025 BASEBALL RANKINGS
1. Granada (1-1)
Ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the nation. Won NorCals and finished the campaign with a 32-1 record, losing its lone game in the regular season to Amador Valley (5-2). To start off this season, the Matadors lost 2-0 to St. Ignatius (CCS) in the first game of the season before earning a 2-0 win against James Logan in their most recent game. Hit the road to face College Park on March 6.
2. Cardinal Newman (0-1)
Won the Division II NorCal title last season, beating Redwood 10-3 in the championship to cap off a 28-5 season. Faced Whitney in their first game of this season, losing 3-2 at home. Will host St. Ignatius on March 6.
3. Redwood (0-1-1)
NorCal Division II runner-ups, losing to Cardinal Newman 10-3 in the championship game to finish last season 28-5. Tied St. Ignatius 5-5 in a scrimmage to begin the '25 campaign followed by a 6-1 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral on March 1. Begin a two game series against Novato on Tuesday, hitting the road to face the Hornets in game one before hosting them at home on March 7.
4. De La Salle
Finished 21-8 last season, making it to both the NCS Division I championship and the NorCal Division I championship. In the NCS finals, the Spartans lost 1-0 to Granada in a 14 inning thriller. In the NorCal finals, the Spartans once again faced Granada, this time losing 5-0. A deep team, the Spartans will get back a lot of key pieces for 2025, including OF/LHP Alec Blair, INF Tyler Spangler and RHP/OF Graham Schlicht among a few others. Play its first game of the season on March 11 when St. Mary's-Stockton comes to town.
5. San Ramon Valley (2-1)
Finished 16-11 last year, seeing its season end in the first round of the NCS Division I playoffs, losing 5-3 to Castro Valley. To start off this season, the Wolves picked up a win in their first game, beating James Logan 7-6 at home before losing to Irvington in their second game of the season on the road by a score of 1-0. Beat Mitty in their most recent game, winning 11-3 at home. Hit the road to face College Park on Tuesday, March 4.
6. San Marin (1-0)
Won the NCS Division III bracket, beating Campolindo 6-0 before losing in the first round of Division II NorCals, losing 6-0 to St. Ignatius. Finished 22-9, their first 20 win season since 2010-11. Started this season with a 16-0 win over Branson at home. Start a two-game home road series against Archie Williams on Tuesday, facing the Peregine Falcons on the road.
7. Heritage (2-0)
Finished 20-6-1 last season and made it to the second round of the NCS Division I playoffs before losing 13-3 to De La Salle. Have started off hot this season, picking up two straight blowout wins, beating Tokay 10-0 in their first game on Feb. 25 before beating Kimball 16-1 at home on Feb. 28. Face Franklin on the road on March 6 next.
8. Piedmont (2-0)
Finished 19-10 last season and won its league with a 7-3 record. Made it all the way to the NCS Division IV championship, where it lost 11-1 to Justin-Siena. To start off the 2025 season, the Highlanders beat Salesian 9-1 on the road in the first game of the season before beating Acalanes 7-5 at home in their most recent game. Next up for the Highlanders is a road game against Albany on Tuesday, March 4.
9. Acalanes (1-1)
Finished 23-4 last season, and came in tied for second place in the Diablo-Foothill league with a 7-3 conference record. Saw its season end with a 6-0 loss to Granada in the NCS Division I semifinals. Beat Pinole Valley 3-2 in eight innings on the road to start off this season before losing 7-5 to Piedmont on the road in their most recent game. Next up for the Dons is a road tilt against St. Ignatius on Tuesday, March 4.
10. Casa Grande (2-0)
Finished 19-9 overall, making it all the way to the second round of the NCS Division I playoff bracket after beating Foothill 3-2 in the opening game but losing 1-0 to Acalanes in game two. To start off this season, the Gauchos beat Rancho Cotate 5-0 at home in their first game of the new campaign before beating Tamalpais 2-0 at home on March 1. Will host Bishop Manogue (Reno, NV) in their next game on March 6.
11. Foothill (3-0)
Finished 13-13 last season with a 7-6 record in league play. Saw its season end in the first round of the NCS Division I playoffs with a 3-2 loss to Casa Grande. Are on a roll to begin the new campaign, beating Fairfield 8-0 at home in the first game of the season before picking up two road wins over Freedom (11-1) and College Park (1-0). Face James Logan on the road in their next game on Tuesday, March 4.
12. College Park (0-2)
Finished 19-8 last year and made it all the way to the NCS Division I semifinals, losing 7-3 to De La Salle. Lost to St. Mary's-Stockton in their first game of the 2025 season, losing 4-1 on the road. In their most recent game, the Falcons lost 1-0 to Foothill at home. Face San Ramon Valley on Tuesday, March 4 in their next game.
13. James Logan (0-2)
Ended last season at 22-4, winning its first NCS Division I playoff game by beating Monte Vista 5-3, but losing to Granada 11-1 in the second round. Started this season off with two straight losses, losing 7-6 to San Ramon Valley in the first game of the season and 6-0 to Granada in their most recent game. Next up is a home game against Foothill on Tuesday, March 4.
14. Ukiah (1-0)
Finished 17-8 last season, making it all the way to NCS Division II semifinals before losing 9-2 to Redwood. Started this season off with an 8-0 win over Arroyo on March 1. Next up for the Wildcats is a road game against Montgomery on Wednesday, March 5.
15. Tamalpais (2-1)
Finished 12-13 with an 8-8 record in the Marin County league last season. Saw its season end in the first round of NCS Division II playoffs with a 2-1 loss to Redwood. Beat De Anza 11-0 and Vintage 12-2 in back-to-back games to start off this season before being handed their first loss in their most recent game, losing 2-0 to Casa Grande on the road. Host Sacred Heart Cathedral in their next game on Thursday, March 6.