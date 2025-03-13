North Coast Section Top 15 high school softball rankings (3/12/2025)
Softball season is officially in high gear in California, with teams now fully back into the swing of things and into their normal routines that come with a long season.
Around the North Coast Section, the fight to be the last team standing has begun, with last year's NorCal champs, Amador Valley, ready to run things back while other teams look to prove that they belong in that same conversation.
Let's take a look at the top 15 North Coast Section softball rankings for this week and see where things stand after another week full of action.
NCS 2025 SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Amador Valley (3-1)
Since losing 5-4 to Tracy in the first game of the season, the Dons have since won three straight, beating Heritage (5-1), Benicia (9-4) and most recently, Castro Valley (2-1). Every win for the Dons so far has come on the road. Next two games: at Clayton Valley on Tuesday and at James Logan on Thursday.
2. Casa Grande (3-1-1)
Beat Redwood 2-1 in their most recent game, the same day that they lost 4-0 to Vanden. Prior to those two games, the Gauchos fell to Cardinal Newman on the road (6-4) and tied to San Ramon Valley (1-1) at home. Beat Carondelet 4-3 in their most recent game. Next two games: vs. Vacaville on Tuesday and vs. Sheldon on March 22.
3. College Park (2-1)
Are on a two game winning streak, beating Miramonte on the road (10-2) and most recently, beat Livermore 12-2 on the road. Only loss so far this season was to Granada in the first game of the season (6-5). Next two games: on Tuesday vs. California and at Liberty on March 20.
4. Bishop O'Dowd (4-0)
Are off to a hot start, beating Alhambra (9-6), James Logan (17-3), Redwood (7-6) and most recently, beating Carondelet (9-8). Next two games: Tuesday vs. Foothill and Thursday vs. Las Lomas.
5. Livermore (2-1)
After beating Aragon 16-2 in the first game of the season, the Cowboys lost their first game to College Park (12-2) in their next game. Most recently beat Patterson 12-1. Next two games: Thursday vs. Newark Memorial and Saturday vs. Capuchino.
6. California (1-1)
Beat Heritage 5-0 in the first game of the season at home before losing 3-2 to Mountain House on the road in their most recent game. Next two games: Tuesday at College Park and Thursday vs. Alameda.
7. Alameda (3-1)
Are on a two game winning streak, beating Foothill 4-1 and most recently, beating Newark Memorial 9-1. Beat Redwood 4-1 to begin the season, before losing their only game thus far to San Ramon Valley (8-2). Next two games: at San Rafael on Tuesday and at California on Thursday.
8. Benicia (3-2)
Had its three game winning streak snapped in its most recent game, losing 9-4 to Amador Valley at home. During the streak, they beat Buhach Colony (16-1), Lincoln-Stockton (8-7) and Turlock (6-5), all in a tournament. Other loss was to Central Catholic (12-2), also in a tournament. Next two games: vs. Cardinal Newman on Tuesday and vs. Redwood on Saturday.
9. San Ramon Valley (3-0-1)
Are on a two game winning streak, beating Alameda 8-2 and most recently, beating Liberty 3-2 in nine innings. Also beat Arroyo 10-2 in the first game of the season while tying Case Grande 1-1 the following game. Next two games: Tuesday at Hillsdale and Thursday vs. Carondelet.
10. Foothill (4-1-1)
Beat Berkeley 15-3 in their most recent game after losing their first matchup of the season in the game before, losing 4-1 to Alameda. Other wins include Mt. Diablo (18-1), Castro Valley (6-5) and Newark Memorial (7-2), with a 5-5 tie to Clayton Valley in there as well. Next two games: at Bishop O'Dowd on Tuesday and vs. American on Thursday.
11. Liberty (2-2)
Had their two game winning streak snapped in their most recent game, losing 3-2 to San Ramon Valley in nine innings. Before that, the Lions beat East Union (9-4) and Granada (7-6) in two straight games. Other loss was to Tracy 7-3 to begin the season. Next two games: vs. Berkeley on Wednesday and at Monte Vista on Thursday.
12. Vintage (1-1)
Beat Vacaville on the road 8-1 to begin the new season before losing 3-0 to Vanden in their most recent game. Next two games: at Granada on Tuesday and at Rancho Cotate on Thursday.
13. Cardinal Newman (2-1)
Beat St. Helena 8-0 in their most recent game to get back into the win column after falling 6-4 to Casa Grande in the game prior. Beat Novato 7-0 in the first game of the season. Next two games: at Benicia on Tuesday and at Maria Carrillo on Thursday.
14. James Logan (0-1)
Finished 22-3 last season, including going 14-0 in league play. Won its round I matchup in the NCS Division I playoffs before seeing its season end in the quarterfinals with a 5-2 loss to Amador Valley. Lost 17-3 to Bishop O'Dowd to begin the 2025 season. Next up is a home game against Amador Valley on Thursday.
15. Freedom (1-1)
After going 14-8 last season, the Falcons came in ready to build off of that despite that departures of several key players, including infielder Madison Evers-Lyles. Lost on the road to Rodriguez to start this season (7-1) before beating Granada on the road (9-5) in their most recent game. Next two games: at Castro Valley on Saturday and vs. Alameda on March 28.