North Coast Section Top 15 high school softball rankings (3/18/2025)
The sun is shining and all the rain will soon be gone for the year, meaning that it is time for softball season in California to become the main focal point for every school's athletic department.
Around the North Coast Section, the season is officially in high gear, with the section's top teams vying to be the last ones standing and be the program to hoist the NorCal Championship trophy come June. For other teams, this spring is simply about proving that they truly belong in that conversation.
Here is a look at the top 15 North Coast Section softball rankings for this week and where things stand after another week full of action-packed matchups.
NCS 2025 SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Bishop O'Dowd (7-0)
The Dragons have been dominant to start off the season, winning seven straight over Alhambra (9-6), James Logan (17-3), Redwood (7-6), Carondelet (9-8), Foothill (3-2), Las Lomas (11-1) and most recently, beat Antioch (21-1). Next two games: at Coronado on Thursday and vs. Arbor View, also on Thursday.
2. San Ramon Valley (4-1-1)
Most recently lost 3-0 to Carondelet, their first loss of the season. Before that, the Wolves won three straight, beating Alameda (8-2), Liberty (3-2) and Hillsdale (9-2). Beat Arroyo 10-2 in the first game of the season before tying Casa Grande 1-1 in the following game. Next two games: Tuesday at Dougherty Valley and Thursday vs. California.
3. Alameda (4-1)
Winners of three straight, beating Foothill (4-1), Newark Memorial (9-1) and most recently, San Rafael (21-0). Only loss was to San Ramon Valley (8-2) the second game of the season. Next two games: Tuesday vs. Carondelet and Thursday at Livermore.
4. El Cerrito (7-0)
Are on a seven game winning streak, having beaten Swett (15-3), Bethel (23-1), Albany (14-0), Vallejo (17-0), Richmond (28-7), Piedmont (15-2) and most recently, beat Hercules (11-0). Next two games: Saturday at Swett and March 24 at Oakland Tech.
5. Casa Grande (3-2-1)
Most recently lost 2-1 to Vacaville. Before that, they beat Redwood 2-1 on March 8. Other loss was a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Vanden on March 8. Have also beaten Carondelet (4-3) and Cardinal Newman (6-4), while tying San Ramon Valley 1-1. Next two games: Saturday vs. Sheldon and March 26 at Sonoma Valley.
6. San Leandro (7-1)
Are on a three game winning streak, beating Apollo (15-3), Glendale (12-0) and most recently, beat Fairfax 8-1, all three games being part of a tournament. Only loss was a 12-11 loss to Kimball that snapped a four game winning streak to open up the season. Beat Washington (11-0), Irvington (11-1), Mt. Eden (19-6) and Oakland (4-1) to start the new season. Next two games: Tuesday vs. Mission San Jose and Thursday vs. Hayward.
7. Foothill (4-2-1)
Most recently lost 3-2 to Bishop O'Dowd. Beat Berkeley in the game before that (15-3) after coming off of a March 6 loss to Alameda (4-1). Have also beat Newark Memorial (7-2), Castro Valley (6-5) and Mt. Diablo (18-1), while tying 5-5 to Clayton Valley. Next two games: Wednesday vs. Granada Friday at Livermore.
8. Amador Valley (3-2)
Had its three game winning streak snapped in its most recent game, losing 4-3 to Clayton Valley. During their streak, the reigning NorCal champs beat Heritage 5-1, Benicia 9-4 and Castro Valley 2-1. Lost 5-4 to Tracy to begin the season. Next two games: Thursday at Dublin and March 25 at Livermore.
9. Acalanes (4-1)
After losing 14-9 to Dougherty Valley in the first game of the season, the Dons have since gone on a four game winning streak, beating Albany 12-2, Encinal 13-2, Las Lomas 17-7 and most recently, beat Pinole Valley 10-7. Next two games: Tuesday at Kennedy and Thursday vs. Campolindo.
10. Livermore (2-2)
Lost 9-7 to Capuchino in their most recent game. Other loss was a 12-2 loss to College Park on March 4. Have also beaten Aragon (16-2) and Patterson (12-1). Next two games: Wednesday vs. Newark Memorial and Thursday vs. Alameda.
11. Liberty (2-2)
Lost 3-2 in nine innings to San Ramon Valley in their most recent game. Before that, the Lions were on a two game winning streak, beating East Union (9-4) and Granada (7-6). Lost to Tracy (7-3) in the first game of the season. Next two games: Thursday vs. College Park and April 1 vs. Castro Valley.
12. College Park (2-2)
Lost 15-3 to California in their most recent game, snapping a two game winning streak. Beat Miramonte (10-2) and Livermore (12-2) during streak. Lost 6-5 to Granada to begin the new season. Next two games: Thursday at Liberty and April 1 vs. Cardinal Newman.
13. California (2-1)
Beat College Park 15-3 in their most recent game to get back into the win column after losing 3-2 to Mountain House on March 4. Beat Heritage 5-0 in the first game of the season. Next two games: Tuesday vs. Monte Vista and Thursday at San Ramon Valley.
14. Clayton Valley (2-0-1)
Have won two straight, taking down Carondelet (10-6) and most recently, Amador Valley (4-3) in nine innings. Tied Foothill 5-5 in the first game of the season. Next two games: Thursday vs. Castro Valley and Saturday vs. Encinal.
15. Carondelet (3-3)
Are on a two game winning streak, having beaten Monte Vista 11-7 and most recently, beat San Ramon Valley 3-0. Were on a two game losing streak before that, falling 10-6 to Clayton Valley on March 6 and 9-8 to Bishop O'Dowd on March 7. Other wins include over Berkeley (11-0) on March 26 while they also lost 4-3 to Casa Grande to begin the season. Next two games: Tuesday at Alameda and Thursday at Dougherty Valley.