North Coast Section Top 15 high school softball rankings (3/4/2025)
Batter up! The 2025 high school softball season has begun in many parts of California, with a lot of teams playing their first games over the weekend.
Around the North Coast Section, action is well underway, with programs such as the defending NorCal champions, Amador Valley, ready to run things back and other programs chomping at the bit to get to the top.
Let's take a look at the top 15 North Coast Section softbal rankings, the first of the regular season, and see where things stand after the first few games.
NCS 2025 SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Amador Valley (0-1)
Finished 19-11 last season, but got hot just in time for the playoffs, winning both the NCS Division I championship by beating College Park 3-2, and winning the NorCal Division I title with a wild 13-11 triumph at Oak Ridge. It's most memorable win was defeating then national No. 1 and undefeated Saint Francis 4-1, in a first-round NorCal game. To start off this season, the Dons came up just short in their inaugural game against Tracy, losing 5-4. Face Heritage on the road on Tuesday.
2. Casa Grande (1-0-1)
Finished 23-3 last spring, winning the NCS Division II championship after beating Livermore 2-0. Lost in its first round NorCal game, falling 1-0 to Clovis North. Beat Carondelet 4-3 at home on Feb. 24 to start off this season before tying against San Ramon Valley in eight innings on the road on Feb. 26. Hit the road to face Cardinal Newman on Wednesday.
3. Livermore (1-0)
Went 24-6 last season and won the East Bay Athletic League tournament, but came up just short of an NCS Division II title, losing 2-0 to Casa Grande in the championship game. Beat Aragon on the road 16-2 on Feb. 25 to kick off the new campaign. Next up for the Cowboys is a home game against College Park on Tuesday.
4. California (1-0)
Finished 18-9 last season, falling to Livermore in the EBAL championship by a score of 6-5. Its season ended with a 6-1 loss to Amador Valley in the NCS Division I semifinals. Beat Heritage 5-0 to start off the 2025 season. Next up for the Grizzlies is a home game against Mountain House on Tuesday.
5. Liberty (1-1)
Finishing 20-4 last spring, the Lions featured a young team that won won the Bay Valley League tournament before making it all the way to the NCS Division I semifinals, losing 7-3 to College Park. In the new campaign, they lost 7-3 to Tracy in the first game of the season on Feb. 25 before beating East Union 9-4 at home on March 3. Next up is a game against Granada on the road on Tuesday.
6. Alameda (1-0)
Finished 20-4 last spring, making it the NCS Division II semifinals before seeing its season end with a 3-1 loss to Casa Grande. Beat Redwood 4-1 on the road on Feb. 28 in the first game of the season. Next two games: vs. San Ramon Valley on Tuesday and vs. Foothill on Thursday.
7. Benicia (3-1)
Went 23-2 last season, with one of its losses being in the NCS Division II semifinals, where its season came to an end with a 6-3 loss to Livermore. Are on a three game winning streak to begin the new season, having beaten Buhach Colony (16-1), Lincoln-Stockton (8-7) and Turlock (6-5) in a tournament. Only loss was to Central Catholic (12-2) in the first game of the season, which was in that same tournament as the three wins. Next up is a home game against Amador Valley on Thursday.
8. College Park (1-1)
Finished 15-10 last spring and made it all the way to the NCS Division I finals, losing 3-2 to Amador Valley. Earning a spot in NorCals, the Falcons came up just short of a championship game appearance, losing 3-2 to Sutter in the regional semifinals after getting a bye in the first round. To start off the '25 season, the Falcons lost to Granada 6-5 in a road game on Feb. 27 before getting their first win of the season in a 10-2 road win over Miramonte on March 1. Next up is a road game against Livermore on Tuesday.
9. Granada (1-0)
Went 13-10 last spring, making it all the way to the NCS Division I quarterfinals before losing to College Park 5-1. Beat College Park 6-5 on Feb. 27 to kick off the '25 season. Next up is a home game against Liberty on Tuesday before hosting Freedom on Thursday.
10. Bishop O'Dowd (3-0)
Finished 18-9 last season and won West Alameda County-Foothill league, going 5-2 in conference play. In the playoffs, the Dragons beat Marin Catholic 10-0 in the first round of the Division II playoffs before seeing their season come to an end with a 5-3 loss to Alameda in the quarterfinals. Are off to a hot start in '25, beating Alhambra 9-6 in their first game of the season on Feb. 26 before beating James Logan (17-3) and Redwood (7-6) in their most recent game. Next up is a road game against Carondelet on Friday.
11. Vintage (1-0)
Finished 17-6-1 before seeing its season end in the quarterfinal round of the NCS Division I playoffs, losing 8-3 to Liberty. To start off this season, the Crushers hit the road to take on Vacaville, winning 8-1 on Feb. 27. Next up is a road game against Vanden on Saturday.
12. Cardinal Newman (1-0)
Went 24-6 last spring, winning the NCS Division III title with a 7-0 win over San Rafael in the championship game. Beat Novato 7-0 to begin the 2025 season. Next up is a home game against Casa Grande on Wednesday followed by a road game against St. Helena on Thursday.
13. San Ramon Valley (1-0-1)
Finished 13-12 last spring, winning its first round matchup against Freedom in the NCS Division I playoffs before seeing its season come to an end with a 9-4 loss to California in the quarterfinals. To start off this season, the Wolves beat Arroyo 10-2 at home on Feb. 24 before tying 1-1 to Casa Grande in eight innings at home on Feb. 26. Next up is a road game against Alameda on Tuesday followed by a home game against Liberty on Thursday.
14. James Logan (0-1)
Finished 22-3 last season, including going 14-0 in league play. Won its round I matchup in the NCS Division I playoffs before seeing its season end in the quarterfinals with a 5-2 loss to Amador Valley. Lost 17-3 to Bishop O'Dowd to begin the 2025 season. Next up is a home game against California on Thursday.
15. Foothill (2-0)
Finished 12-10 last season, losing to Granada 11-10 in the first round of the NCS Division I playoffs. Beat Newark Memorial 7-2 in its first game of the season on Feb. 26 before beating Castro Valley 6-5 on Feb. 28. Next up is a home game against Clayton Valley on Tuesday followed by a road game against Mt. Diablo on Wednesday.