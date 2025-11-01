Notable CIF high school football program parts ways with coach after three seasons
JSerra Catholic football coach Victor Santa Cruz is out after three seasons at the helm.
Cruz, who was hired in December of 2022 after being at Azusa Pacific University, was relieved of his duties Saturday morning after Friday's 41-14 loss to Santa Margarita.
The Lions finished this fall 3-7 and 0-5 in the Trinity League while being outscored 402-223 this season. Cruz was 14-18 in his three-year stretch as the head coach, including a 3-12 record in league play.
The news comes before JSerra even knows its postseason fate. Current assistant Gabe Higerd is expected to be the interim for the playoffs, if the Lions earn an at-large berth.
JSerra did earn a playoff berth in Cruz' first two seasons — both coming in Division 1 — but lost both games to Mater Dei (38-0) and Orange Lutheran (42-20), respectively.
HSFB JOB OPENINGS
The opening at JSerra will attract big names due to its membership in the Trinity League, which is known as the best high school football league in the country with St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Orange Lutheran and Servite.
Expect notable coaching names — currently coaching and not currently coaching — to arise as candidates for the position.
More job openings are imminent. Coming into the 2025 season, there were 111 coaching changes, according to Chris Fore's EightLaces.org. Look for more changes to be announced in November and hires to be made before Christmas break so new coaches can roll into the spring semester in early January.
MORE ON VICTOR SANTA CRUZ
Cruz was the Azusa Pacific head coach from 2006-19. APU, an NCAA Division II program, went 84-69 during his tenure, including 42-20 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
Cruz took over for Scott McKnight in 2022 after the Lions finished 6-6 and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
After his time at APU, he was Hawaii’s defensive coordinator in 2020 and defensive ends coach in 2021.
