Oaks Christian defensive back to represent NFL team at Nike Event next month
A prominent California football star is receiving the opportunity of a lifetime. Davon Benjamin, who has starred at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California for the past three seasons, has earned an invite to represent the Los Angeles Rams at a Nike event dubbed 'Next Ones.'
The event, which is a one-day combine held during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, will feature 33 invited players who will get the chance to showcase their talents and abilities under the guidance of NFL legends as well as prominent football mentors. At the event held in Las Vegas last year, former running back LaDainian Tomlinson and former quarterback Michael Vick were among the NFL legends who were a part of the experience.
The 33 players comes from one high schoolers being selected from each of the NFL's 32 teams as well as the NFL's Academy in Europe choosing one player as well. Benjamin, who led his high school with six interceptions and a fumble recovery, is currently a highly touted recruit, possessing a four-star rating while also being ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the class of 2026.
Benjamin also plays wide receiver for Oaks Christian and finished the 2024 season second on his team in catches with 34 and found the endzone twice while also averaging nearly 12 yards per catch on 404 yards. A major presence for Oaks Christian all year long, he helped the Lions finish 9-4 on the season and ranked as the No. 19 team in all of California, with the school ending up ranked No. 184 on the High School Football America top 300 teams list.
Currently, Benjamin holds 23 offers through his first three seasons of high school football, with schools such as Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Washington, Arizona State, BYU, California, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among some others, being the confirmed schools who have extended a formal offer to him. Listed at six-feet, 160 pounds, Benjamin brings good size to the defensive backfield and could see himself fit in seamlessly at whichever program he chooses to play at.
With one more year left of high school, Benjamin figures to take full advantage of his final opportunity with Oaks Christian, where he will look to not only bring more glory back to his school, but he will also look to continue proving to all of the schools interested in him that they are wise in wanting to invest in him.