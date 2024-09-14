Oaks Christian vs. Santa Margarita: Live score, game updates (9/13/2024)
Two of the best high school football teams in California go head-to-head Friday night as Santa Margarita hosts Oaks Christian.
Santa Margarita is No. 8 in the Top 25 California high school football rankings, and the Lions are No. 19.
The Eagles enter at 2-1 after a pair of back-to-back wins following their season-opening loss to No. 3 Mission Viejo, and Oaks Christian is 1-1 after a 35-10 loss at No. 9 Sierra Canyon last week.
LIVE CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.
Refresh this page for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATES
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.