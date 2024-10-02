Orange Lutheran vs. St. John Bosco football: How to watch live stream (10/4/2024)
National high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco will open up CIF Southern Section Trinity League play at home on Friday against formerly-ranked Orange Lutheran.
The Braves have held down the No. 2 spot in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national rankings since early September, and the Lancers are a team that rose as high as No. 17 before dropping out after a loss to No. 5 Bishop Gorman (NV).
How to watch Orange Lutheran vs. St. John Bosco live stream
What: National No. 2 St. John Bosco hosts Orange Lutheran to kick off CIF-SS Trinity League play
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time | Friday, October 4
Where: St. John Bosco High School | Bellflower, California
St. John Bosco Braves (5-0)
The Braves kicked off the season with a win over then-No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna (FL) and have been on a roll since, winning each of the next four games by a double-digit scoring margin.
They have a bevy of Division I talent with players like Epi Sitinalei (UCLA), Dutch Horisk (Oregon) and Josh Holland (USC) already committed to Power Four schools, and others like juniors Daniel Odom and Madden Williams who already have offers from the likes of Georgia, Nore Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Michigan.
St. John Bosco won't be looking past this game, but the Braves' biggest test of the season will be later this month when they travel to face national No. 1 Mater Dei.
Orange Lutheran Lancers (4-1)
The Lancers may have fallen out of the national rankings following the loss to Bishop Gorman, but before that, they were 3-0 coming off a win over St. Frances (MD), a team ranked No. 12 nationally at the time.
Quarterback TJ Lateef (Nebraska commit) and tight end AJ Ia (Arizona state commit) are ranked in the top 40 California Class of 2025 recruits, and they are able to shine on offense with UCLA commit Nehemiah Johnson and Washington State commit Arion Williams blocking on the offensive line.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
