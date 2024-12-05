Oregon-bound lineman Matt Johnson headlines signees at De La Salle
With signing day earlier than it's ever been, De La Salle football players took advantage while waiting around for the biggest game of the season.
University of Oregon bound defensive lineman Matt Johnson (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) headline a group of four Spartan football players who signed their letter of intents Wednesday in the school's gym.
The Spartans (12-0) are in the middle of a highly unusual 3-week break before their play the nation's No. 1 team Mater Dei-Santa Ana (12-0) Dec. 14 in the CIF Open Division game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
The North Coast Section Open Division championship ended a week earlier than most of last week's section championship game and the CIF Open Game is the only one of the 15 divisions that doesn't require a regional qualifier — the top two teams from the North and South are handpicked by the CIF.
Thus, De La Salle will be well rested when they play the big favorites. And though head coach Justin Alumbaugh isn't thrilled with the possible rust his team might endure from sitting around, he wasn't addressing any of that, but only honoring four of his favorite and longest-tenured players: Johnson, quarterback Toa Faavae (Idaho signee), running back Derrick Blanche Jr. (Portland State) and tight end-defensive lineman DJ Asiasi (Nevada).
While introducing the quartet, Alumbaugh immediately excused himself from being a little emotional considering he had coached the quartet a cumulative 15 years. "It's been incredible coaching them, and an honor," he said.
"For those of you wondering what a major Division 1 athlete looks like — Matthew Johnson, that's what they look like," Alumbaugh said pointing at Johnson. "For those wondering what a true leader and true Spartan are, that's Matthew Johnson again."
Alumbaugh went on to talk about the three-year starter for five minutes as he did with all of his players. He mentioned that Johnson is a second-year captain - rare in De La Salle's program — speaking to the respect and popularity from his teammates, who selected the captains.
He said the Johnson features "some of the most upstanding charachter I've ever seen and ever had the pleasure of coaching,' Alumbaugh said. He noted that Johnson started both ways on the line the last two years and that he'll be coached at Oregon by former a former teammate of Alumbaugh, De La Salle alum and Ducks' defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, "who I know is going to take great care of (Johnson).
Alumbaugh also noted that Oregon is the No. 1 ranked team in the country today. "They don't recruit bad football players," Alumbaugh said. "They don't even recruit really good football players. They recruit incredible football players and that's Matthew Johnson. He's created a great legacy here not only as a football player but as a leader and a Spartan. And I'm incredibly thankful to have coached him."
Johnson recipriocated the praise back at the Spartans' coaching tree and the program itself. Asked by DeLaSalleTV host, anchor and announcer Pat O'Rourke what from De La Salle he'll bring to the Ducks, Johnson said. "The habits," he said. "The habits I've learned coming here, that work ethic, the discipline, the dedication to your teammates and your family. All those things, I'm going to carry with me for the rest of my life. I've built a great foundation here, and I'm going to take that with me wherever I go."
While the Spartans have up to 10 seniors who will sign — the early period ends Friday and regular signing period starts Feb. 5 — Alumbaugh praised these four for core reasons. "Our program is not easy," Alumbaugh said. "And it's not for everyone."
Among the other notable remarks on the other signees:
Asiasi: "It's never easy coming in as the younger brother of one of the best players we've ever had here (DJ's brother Devin starred at Michigan, UCLA and then the NFL)," noting the immediate and abundant comparisons. "Ultimately D.J. became a two-year, two-way starter and forge his own legacy as one of the toughest two-way guys as I've ever coached."
Blanche: Alumbaugh noted that Blanche, only 5-7 and 175, actually lost weight headed into his senior and actually improved immensely. The third-year starter is almost at 1,000 yards this season and over 2,000 yards in his career, despite getting very few carries due to almost all blowout wins and the Spartans' depth at running back. With 33 career catches he's the Spartans' career leader in receptions for a running back. "That's how versatile a player he is," Alumbaugh said. "Portland State is getting a steal and I wouldn't be surprised if he got a lot of playing time very early."
Faavae: Alumbaugh said his third-year starting qaurterback has grown as a person and leader as much as anyone he's ever coached. He noted that Faavae (6-1, 185) was voted nearly unanimously by his teammates as a team captain. Utlizing sprinter speed — he anchored the school record-breaking 4x100 relay team — he's the first DLS QB to rush for more than 2,000 yards in his career and "He can throw the ball a country mile. .... He's going to have an incredible college career, I firmly believe that."
Not that anyone is keeping score, but Mater Dei signed eight national letters of intents on Wednesday and the Monarchs reportedly have upwards of 30 players — all classes combined — with Division 1 offers.
De La Salle isn't all that far beween with 13 who have been offered D1 scholarships and counting underclassmen, probably have at least 22 who will be offered by the time they are seniors.