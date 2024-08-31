Oregon commit Matthew Johnson said he plans to contribute right away after leaving De La Salle with state title
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA — At a growing 6-foot-5½ and 270 pounds, De La Salle four-star senior defensive lineman Matt Johnson stands firmly where he’s at.
Grounded, popular among his teammates, a two-year team captain (voted on by the players), when Johnson speaks, however slow and methodical, everyone listens. He’s clear. Concise and to the point.
“Definitely feel like the clock is running out a little bit,” said the Oregon four-star commit about starting his senior season Friday at home against Grant of Sacramento. Both teams lost in the state finals last year, a second straight year De La Salle has come up short in the state’s pinnacle game.
De La Salle is ranked ninth in the state by SBLive and Grant is No. 13. This is one of the premier games in the state this week.
“We got one more year to get it done. The good part is the team, especially the seniors, all feel the same way. Guys know it’s our last shot so they're putting in extra.”
And these guys are gifted. The state’s No. 9 team coming into the season return a boatload of talented, including three third-year starters in the backfield, quarterback Toa Faavae (Idaho commit) and running backs Dominic Kelley and Derrick Blanche Jr. (Portland State).
The lines are experienced, the wide receivers and defensive backs fleet, and the attitude hungry. Besides Faavae — one of the fastest players in Northern California (has run a 10.60 100 meters) — his backup, junior Brayden Knight (6-3, 185) is a surefire Division I prospect, according to De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh.
The 12th-year head coach who replaced legendary Bob Ladouceur doesn’t throw that kind of hyperbole often. “No doubt,” about Knight’s assessment. “And not a low level Division I kid. He’s really good. With a different kid, he would have transferred. One of them would. But we have two Division I kids at the position and both completely support one another.”
That’s a good problem to have and Johnson likes that the Spartans have it. That said, he warns, “This is a very talented group but football is a mental game. If we lock in and do things the right way we should be very successful.”
Johnson is locked in. That’s why he committed early to the Ducks in February. “I wanted to be done with the recruiting process so I could just concentrate on my team.”
Time is especially running out for Johnson, because he plans to graduate in December and enroll at Oregon early. He likes to get stuff done.
“I’m excited to get a jump on it and contribute right away, that’s always the goal to contribute,” he said.
He hopes the Spartans get a good early start this season, but Grant, already 1-0 after a 28-7 win over Edison-Stockton last week when senior tailback Brandon Lambert rushed 20 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
“We gotta be physical,” Johnson said. “Defensive linemen have to maintain their assignments, offensive line has to move people out of the way, gotta run hard and quarterbacks have to complete a high percentage. Then we should be successful.”