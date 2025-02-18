'Pick 'Em' Challenge: LA City Section boys, girls high school basketball playoffs
High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.
Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 CIF Los Angeles City Section high school basketball playoffs.
The Pick 'Em allows for users to predict the winners in every playoff division, including the boys and girls OPEN DIVISION.
Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.
All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.
Once you've registered, click the division(s) below that you are interested in predicting. Good luck!
PLAYOFF PICK 'EM
BOYS DIVISIONS: OPEN | DI | DII | DIII | DIV | DV
GIRLS DIVISIONS: OPEN | DI | DII | DIII | DIV | DV
