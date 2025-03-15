High School

Priory routs Fresno Christian to win first California CIF State boys basketball title

Priory used a monster third-quarter run to anchor its first-ever CIF State title victory in program history.

Tarek Fattal

Jai Gerrodette of Priory dribbles during the California (CIF) State Division 4 championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jai Gerrodette of Priory dribbles during the California (CIF) State Division 4 championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Ralph Thompson

SACRAMENTO — It’s often said, ‘basketball is a game of runs’.

Portola Valley Priory High had the run in its 83-66 win over Fresno Christian to claim the program’s first-ever CIF State title Saturday afternoon in the Division 4 final at the Golden 1 Center.

Priory had six players score in double figures led by Mate Palotai and Balazs Nyikos, who each scored 16 points. Teddy Xanthopoulos added 15 points and Jai Gerrodette had 13 points. Kasten Eggers and Noah Gallon had ten apiece.

“We like to eat,” coach said laughing. “We play so fast pace, it leads to more people scoring.”

Balazs Nyikos of Priory cuts to the basket during the California (CIF) State Division 4 title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Ralph Thompson

Fresno Christian was leading 48-42 with 5:42 left in the third quarter before Priory’s wild 22-2 run served as a proverbial gut punch that Fresno Christian (30-7) couldn’t come back from.

Priory (26-6) was up 64-50 at the end of the third frame.

“We picked up our intensity … we we’re rolling, getting good looks,” Priory’s Teddy Xanthopoulos said.

Priory scored 33 points off turnovers.

Priory players and coaches pose following their victory in the California (CIF) State Division 4 championship game at Golden 1 Center. / Photo by Ralph Thompson

”Turnovers,” Fresno Christian coach Jon Penberthy said. “It turned into more shots and points for them. I don’t think we’ve ever let up more than 20 points in back to back quarters.”

Fresno Christian was led by Devin Gaines’ 21 points and Noah Coulton’s 18 points.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

