Priory routs Fresno Christian to win first California CIF State boys basketball title
SACRAMENTO — It’s often said, ‘basketball is a game of runs’.
Portola Valley Priory High had the run in its 83-66 win over Fresno Christian to claim the program’s first-ever CIF State title Saturday afternoon in the Division 4 final at the Golden 1 Center.
Priory had six players score in double figures led by Mate Palotai and Balazs Nyikos, who each scored 16 points. Teddy Xanthopoulos added 15 points and Jai Gerrodette had 13 points. Kasten Eggers and Noah Gallon had ten apiece.
“We like to eat,” coach said laughing. “We play so fast pace, it leads to more people scoring.”
Fresno Christian was leading 48-42 with 5:42 left in the third quarter before Priory’s wild 22-2 run served as a proverbial gut punch that Fresno Christian (30-7) couldn’t come back from.
Priory (26-6) was up 64-50 at the end of the third frame.
“We picked up our intensity … we we’re rolling, getting good looks,” Priory’s Teddy Xanthopoulos said.
Priory scored 33 points off turnovers.
”Turnovers,” Fresno Christian coach Jon Penberthy said. “It turned into more shots and points for them. I don’t think we’ve ever let up more than 20 points in back to back quarters.”
Fresno Christian was led by Devin Gaines’ 21 points and Noah Coulton’s 18 points.
