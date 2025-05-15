Prolific Prep's boys basketball program moving to Fort Lauderdale
The Prolfic Prep boys basketball program is moving from California to Florida.
One of the nation’s top basketball academies, which has helped produce nine NBA players, 14 McDonald’s All-Americans and 15 Nike Hoop Summit selections, will pack up from its facility in Napa and move to Fort Lauderdale starting next fall, according to a release Thursday from the organization.
They’ve spent the last 11 seasons in the Napa Valley — the Crew’s players attended school at Napa Christian Academy — and now will be housed at a “brand-new, state-of-the-art training facility in the heart of Fort Lauderdale,” according to the release. “As part of the transition, Prolific Prep will continue to operate as a 100% scholastic program.”
The new facility will be ready for the 2025-26 season, according to the release. They’ll also be competing more directly against at least two other top basketball academy programs in Florida: Montverde Academy and IMG Academy.
“This move represents a bold new era for Prolific Prep,” the organization’s new executive director, Seth Cohen, said. “The Ft. Lauderdale offers us a vibrant community, elite resources, and an ideal environment to continue developing future stars on and of the court. Our commitment to academic excellence, character development, and championship-level basketball remains stronger than ever.”
The Crew is coming off a 35-6 season, losing in the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals. They were led by two McDonald’s All-Americans in guard Darryn Peterson and 6-10 forward Niko Bundalo, a pair of Ohio natives who played their senior seasons in Napa.
Peterson, a Kansas signee, is projected as the No. 2 selection in in the 2026 NBA Draft, and Bundalo, a Washington signee, in the second round.
Said Prolific Prep coach Ryan Bernadi: “This move gives us everything we need — elite facilities, resources to support our student athletes, and a thriving basketball culture — to keep developing NBA-level talent and competing for championships. We’re building something special in Ft. Lauderdale, and I’m proud to lead this next chapter of Prolific Prep.”
In a joint statement from Prolific Prep founders Jeremy Russotti and Philippe Doherty said: “Napa Valley has been an incredible home for Prolific Prep. We’re deeply thankful to the local community, our partner schools, host families, and everyone who supported our vision over the past decade plus. Lives were changed for the better in a monumental way both on and off the court as a program and the city of Napa hosted kids from 29 countries.
"These young men entered the Napa community, and everyone’s lives were better because of it. What was accomplished in Napa over the past 11 years will last the rest of our lifetimes. At the same time, we’re energized by the opportunities that lie ahead in Ft. Lauderdale. This move positions us to elevate every aspect of our program in the years to come.”