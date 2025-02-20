Returning 20-game winners to California high school softball teams for 2025 season
The most important pitching statistic in softbal? Strikeouts? ERA? Walks? Could be.
But not matter how you cut it or what the scenario, wins is the most vital entry for any pitcher, especially at the prep level with such a short season.
Here are all the non-senior pitchers from California last season who recorded 20 wins or more. These are based on statistics that on the MaxPreps leaderboard page from 2024.
The softball season is rounding third base and is about to slide head first into home, with many teams across the state either already beginning their seasons or expected to begin them this week.
All ties are separated alphabetically and all grades reflect for the 2025 season.
1. Senior Anabell Hinojosa, Bakersfield Christian, 28 wins
Finished junior season with a 1.01 ERA, a 28-1 win-loss record and 334 strikeouts in 30 appearances (no starts). Also allowed 108 hits and 46 walks in 195 innings pitched.
2. Senior Audrina Rodriguez, Woodlake, 27 wins
Finished junior season with a 1.14 ERA, a 27-3 win-loss record and 281 strikeouts in 31 appearances (29 starts). Also allowed 49 hits and 32 walks in 147 innings pitched.
3. Senior Ava Garcia, Colusa, 23 wins
Finished junior season with a 1.27 ERA, a 23-6 win-loss record and 307 strikeouts in 29 appearances (28 starts). Also allowed 90 hits and 35 walks in 165.2 innings pitched.
4. Junior Lilly Hauser, Murrieta Mesa, 23 wins
Finished sophomore season with a 0.63 ERA, a 23-1 win-loss record and 216 strikeouts in 24 appearances. Also allowed 44 hits and 67 walks in 121.2 innings pitched.
5. Senior Kodie Townsend, Sonora, 23 wins
Finished junior season with a 1.73 ERA, a 23-6 win-loss record and 207 strikeouts in 30 appearances (one start), including a complete game. Also allowed 163 hits and 32 walks in 178 innings pitched.
6. Senior Thomara Drummer, San Rafael, 22 wins
Finished junior season with a 0.51 ERA, a 22-3 win-loss record and 339 strikeouts in 27 appearances (25 starts), with 22 of those being compete games. Also allowed 77 hits and 25 walks in 177 innings pitched.
7. Sophomore Emily Ganguly, Oxford Academy, 22 wins
Finished freshman season with a 3.85 ERA, a 22-4 win-loss record and 195 strikeouts in 32 appearances (26 starts), with 23 complete games. Also allowed 165 hits and 83 walks in 160 innings pitched.
8. Senior Carly Kearns, Calaveras, 20 wins
Finished junior season with a 1.86 ERA, a 20-5 win-loss record and 125 strikeouts in 25 appearances (six starts). Also allowed 124 hits and seven walks in 124 innings pitched.
9. Junior Kyleigh Mace, Archbishop Mitty, 20 wins
Finished sophomore season with a 1.27 ERA, a 20-5 win-loss record and 154 strikeouts in 25 appearances (16 starts), with nine complete games. Also allowed 103 hits and 39 walks in 148.1 innings pitched.
10. Sophomore Kamryn Thornburg, Calaveras, 20 wins
Finished freshman season with a 1.57 ERA, a 20-3 win-loss record and 283 strikeouts in 26 appearances (23 starts), with 17 complete games. Also allowed 95 hits and 49 walks in 151.1 innings pitched.