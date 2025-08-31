Ryder Lyons accounts for 7 touchdowns, leads Folsom to wild win
The prep legend of Ryder Lyons continued Saturday at Serra High School in San Mateo.
The Brigham Young University-bound quarterback accounted for all seven of his team’s offensive touchdowns leading Folsom to a wild 56-42 victory, ending a three-game losing streak to the Padres (0-1).
Lyons broke a 42-42 tie by firing a 52-yard bomb to Jameson Powell with 2:12 remaining, the third touchdown connection between the potent duo. They earlier connected on scoring passes of 29, 77 and 52 yards.
EJ Coleman then put the game away with a 42-yard interception return, making it 56-42 with 1:06 remaining.
After Serra rallied from a 35-18 deficit to take a 39-35 lead midway in fourth on a Jeovanni Henley 1-yard touchdown run, his third TD of the game with 7:07 remaining . He earlier scored on a 2-yard run and a 45-yard interception return.
But Lyons, noticeably limping from a couple big hits, capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown, a 10-yarder up the middle to go up 42-39.
A long kickoff return set up a 52-yard field goal by Saul Marks, his second field goal of the game, to tie it at 49-49 with just over three minutes remaining.
But it took Lyons just three plays to find a wide open Powell, an Ole Miss commit, with the 52-yard touchdown. Coleman then iced the game, finishing off a terrific game.
Junior Rob Larson added his third touchdown catch of the year for Folsom (2-0) on a 19-yarder from Lyons to open the Bulldogs’ scoring.
Serra, which beat the Bulldogs three straight seasons by 13 points total, also got an 80-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Bandel to Charles Walsh.
Lyons, ranked the No. 1 senior player in California by 247Sports, was coming off a 408-yard, four-touchdown passing performance in 52-13 win over Grant last week. The previous two seasons he passed for more than 6,500 yards, rushed for more than 1,500 and accounted for 121 yards.
Folsom entered Saturday's game ranked fourth in the state by High School On SI.