Sabrina Ionescu Showcase Day 1: Ontario Christian ready for rematch with Mitty; Puff Morris explodes for 36

Why Grace Knox is the No. 6 rated senior in American. Her driving hoop - should have been an AND ONE - gives Etiwanda a 20-23 lead over Carondelet in Sabrina Ionescu Showcase. Neither team looks crisp pets because it’s 103 degrees in the gym. :) ok only 91. Midway thru 2Q. pic.twitter.com/dyC3sH1eBq