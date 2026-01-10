Kaleena Smith builds prep legend, outduels McKenna Woliczko in 2-OT girls basketball classic
The lofty reputations of the California girls basketball teams from Ontario Christian and Archbishop Mitty were furthered Saturday with a double-overtime instant classic.
Kaleena Smith cemented her prep legend by not letting her team wilt and then scoring 50 points leading No. 1 Ontario Christian to a 96-87 victory over the third-ranked Monarchs (12-2) in the premier game of the Kay Yow Showcase at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.
Smith, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, scored her team's final 11 points in the second overtime and added 12 in the fourth quarter when the Knights, who had fouled out two of their nine players, fought back from a 73-61 deficit with 4:08 left in regulation.
Smith made 9 of her 10 free throw attempts, the Knights (20-0) were 23 of 25 from the line, while Mitty was a 17 of 28.
The Knights not only shot better from the foul line but hurt the Monarchs badly on the offensive boards and they turned Mitty over in the second overtime. Mitty (12-2), with more depth, didn't take advantage and actually seemed to run out of gas, scoring just four points in the second OT period, compared to 13 for Ontario Christian.
Smith scored her team's final 11 points. She made five 3-pointers but all of her makes in the second OT were on 2s on pretty pullups or uncontested fastbreak layups. Teammate Tatianna Griffin added 20 points and 20 rebounds and Dani Robinson contributed 16.
Iowa-bound McKenna Woliczko, in her fourth game back from a torn ACL, was terrific with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Ze'ni Patterson added 21 points, Maliya Hunter and Devin Cosgriff added 13 points apiece and Tee McCarthy contributed 10 for Mitty, which led almost all of the second half.
Two free throws by Woliczko made it 73-61 with 4:08 left, before the Knights went on an 8-0 run. A 3-pointer by Hunter after her own offensive rebound, seemed to reseal the win for Mitty, up 76-69 with less than two minutes left.
But Smith made a steal in the back court and scored a layup and after another turnover, Robinson drilled a three-pointer to make it 76-74. Woliczko calmly sank a midrange jumper to go up 78-74 with 40 seconds left, but once more than Knights would not wilt.
Griffin, constantly on the offensive boards, put in a rebound bucket and after another Mitty miscue, Smith sank two free throws with 4.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 78-78 and send the game to overtime.
Each team scored five points in the overtime. Mitty had the last shot but a desperation attempt by Hunter wasn't close. In the second overtime, it was all Smith, who entered the game averaging 32 points, 7.6 assists and 4.8 steals per game. She got better as the game went on, scoring six in he first quarter, nine in the second, nine in the third, 12 in the fourth, three in first overtime and 11 in the second OT.
She had 51 points in a 113-34 win over Esperanza on Nov. 25 and has scored at least 30 15 times this season including 31 on Friday night in a 86-51 win over Saint Joseph of Lakewood.
Her career high came as a freshman when she exploded for 62 points in a 132-21 win over Linfield Christian. That same season she scored 55 points in a game, but those were all against inferior opponents. Saturday was special because it came against the nationally-ranked Monarchs, who are largely built on defense.
This was the third meeting between the two teams in the last two seasons, with Ontario Christian winning its second. The teams could easily meet a second team in the CIF Open Division championship in March at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.