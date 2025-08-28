High School

Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Sac-Joaquin Section schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on in Week 1

CJ Vafiadis

Clovis East with big stock on Grant Union ball carrier on 9-13-2024
Clovis East with big stock on Grant Union ball carrier on 9-13-2024 / Photo: Bobby Medellin

There are 87 games scheduled across the Sac-Joaquin Section this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Central on the road vs Grant Union.

Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There main slate of games in the Sac-Joaquin Section falls on Friday, with 85 games scheduled. The marquee matchup is Central vs Grant Union at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard

Foresthill vs. Florin – 6:00 PM

Woodland vs. Lincoln – 7:00 PM

Reed vs. Twelve Bridges – 7:00 PM

Tracy vs. Turlock – 7:00 PM

Sacramento vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM

Minarets vs. Pacheco – 7:00 PM

Natomas vs. Stagg – 7:00 PM

Mountain House vs. West – 7:00 PM

Esparto vs. Lower Lake – 7:00 PM

McNair vs. Burbank – 7:00 PM

Orestimba vs. Davis – 7:00 PM

Pitman vs. Cosumnes Oaks – 7:00 PM

El Capitan vs. Central Valley – 7:00 PM

Richmond vs. Riverbank – 7:00 PM

Granite Bay vs. Pittsburg – 7:00 PM

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Modesto Christian – 7:00 PM

Alexander Twilight Secondary Academy vs. San Juan – 7:00 PM

Denair vs. Summerville – 7:00 PM

Franklin vs. Bret Harte – 7:00 PM

Sonora vs. Livingston – 7:00 PM

Linden vs. Liberty Ranch – 7:00 PM

Dixon vs. Winters – 7:00 PM

Washington vs. Weston Ranch – 7:00 PM

Bishop O'Dowd vs. Armijo – 7:00 PM

East Union vs. Freedom – 7:00 PM

Woodcreek vs. Whitney – 7:00 PM

Gustine vs. Millennium – 7:00 PM

Rio Linda vs. Marysville – 7:00 PM

Bella Vista vs. Nevada Union – 7:00 PM

Buhach Colony vs. Johansen – 7:00 PM

Waterford vs. Beyer – 7:00 PM

McQueen vs. Foothill – 7:00 PM

Gregori vs. Merced – 7:00 PM

Vallejo vs. Highlands – 7:00 PM

Hilmar vs. Los Banos – 7:00 PM

Sierra vs. Lathrop – 7:00 PM

Christian Brothers vs. San Joaquin Memorial – 7:00 PM

Rocklin vs. Bishop Manogue – 7:00 PM

Bear River vs. Truckee – 7:00 PM

Hughson vs. Atwater – 7:00 PM

El Dorado vs. Del Campo – 7:00 PM

California vs. Patterson – 7:00 PM

River Islands vs. Delhi – 7:00 PM

Fairfield vs. Sutter – 7:00 PM

Westwood vs. Burbank – 7:00 PM

Vacaville vs. West Park – 7:00 PM

Manteca vs. Cardinal Newman – 7:00 PM

Golden Sierra vs. Johnson – 7:00 PM

Argonaut vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:00 PM

Downey vs. Elk Grove – 7:15 PM

Modesto vs. Bear Creek – 7:15 PM

Oakdale vs. Lincoln – 7:15 PM

Mesa Verde vs. Cordova – 7:15 PM

Central vs. Grant Union – 7:15 PM

Sheldon vs. River City – 7:15 PM

East Nicolaus vs. Colfax – 7:15 PM

Union Mine vs. Wheatland – 7:15 PM

Central Catholic vs. St. Mary's – 7:15 PM

Franklin vs. Edison – 7:15 PM

Casa Roble vs. Ponderosa – 7:15 PM

Menlo-Atherton vs. Capital Christian – 7:15 PM

Chico vs. Antelope – 7:15 PM

Escalon vs. Chavez – 7:15 PM

Lodi vs. Pleasant Grove – 7:15 PM

Marin Catholic vs. Inderkum – 7:15 PM

Oak Ridge vs. Mission Hills – 7:15 PM

Vista del Lago vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:15 PM

Kelseyville vs. Sutter – 7:15 PM

Tokay vs. Golden Valley – 7:15 PM

Yuba City vs. Rosemont – 7:30 PM

Le Grand vs. Ripon Christian – 7:30 PM

Davis vs. McClatchy – 7:30 PM

Amador Valley vs. Vanden – 7:30 PM

El Camino vs. Center – 7:30 PM

Lindhurst vs. Oroville – 7:30 PM

Rio Vista vs. Maxwell – 7:30 PM

Kennedy vs. Galt – 7:30 PM

Jesuit vs. Rio Americano – 7:30 PM

Laguna Creek vs. Placer – 7:30 PM

Roseville vs. Oakmont – 7:30 PM

Benicia vs. Rodriguez – 7:30 PM

Enochs vs. Ripon – 7:30 PM

Pierce vs. Amador – 7:30 PM

American Canyon vs. Wood – 7:30 PM

River Valley vs. Pioneer – 7:30 PM

