Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Sac-Joaquin Section this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Central on the road vs Grant Union.
Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There main slate of games in the Sac-Joaquin Section falls on Friday, with 85 games scheduled. The marquee matchup is Central vs Grant Union at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game live on our Sac-Joaquin Section High School Football Scoreboard.
Foresthill vs. Florin – 6:00 PM
Woodland vs. Lincoln – 7:00 PM
Reed vs. Twelve Bridges – 7:00 PM
Tracy vs. Turlock – 7:00 PM
Sacramento vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM
Minarets vs. Pacheco – 7:00 PM
Natomas vs. Stagg – 7:00 PM
Mountain House vs. West – 7:00 PM
Esparto vs. Lower Lake – 7:00 PM
McNair vs. Burbank – 7:00 PM
Orestimba vs. Davis – 7:00 PM
Pitman vs. Cosumnes Oaks – 7:00 PM
El Capitan vs. Central Valley – 7:00 PM
Richmond vs. Riverbank – 7:00 PM
Granite Bay vs. Pittsburg – 7:00 PM
Stone Ridge Christian vs. Modesto Christian – 7:00 PM
Alexander Twilight Secondary Academy vs. San Juan – 7:00 PM
Denair vs. Summerville – 7:00 PM
Franklin vs. Bret Harte – 7:00 PM
Sonora vs. Livingston – 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Liberty Ranch – 7:00 PM
Dixon vs. Winters – 7:00 PM
Washington vs. Weston Ranch – 7:00 PM
Bishop O'Dowd vs. Armijo – 7:00 PM
East Union vs. Freedom – 7:00 PM
Woodcreek vs. Whitney – 7:00 PM
Gustine vs. Millennium – 7:00 PM
Rio Linda vs. Marysville – 7:00 PM
Bella Vista vs. Nevada Union – 7:00 PM
Buhach Colony vs. Johansen – 7:00 PM
Waterford vs. Beyer – 7:00 PM
McQueen vs. Foothill – 7:00 PM
Gregori vs. Merced – 7:00 PM
Vallejo vs. Highlands – 7:00 PM
Hilmar vs. Los Banos – 7:00 PM
Sierra vs. Lathrop – 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers vs. San Joaquin Memorial – 7:00 PM
Rocklin vs. Bishop Manogue – 7:00 PM
Bear River vs. Truckee – 7:00 PM
Hughson vs. Atwater – 7:00 PM
El Dorado vs. Del Campo – 7:00 PM
California vs. Patterson – 7:00 PM
River Islands vs. Delhi – 7:00 PM
Fairfield vs. Sutter – 7:00 PM
Westwood vs. Burbank – 7:00 PM
Vacaville vs. West Park – 7:00 PM
Manteca vs. Cardinal Newman – 7:00 PM
Golden Sierra vs. Johnson – 7:00 PM
Argonaut vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:00 PM
Downey vs. Elk Grove – 7:15 PM
Modesto vs. Bear Creek – 7:15 PM
Oakdale vs. Lincoln – 7:15 PM
Mesa Verde vs. Cordova – 7:15 PM
Central vs. Grant Union – 7:15 PM
Sheldon vs. River City – 7:15 PM
East Nicolaus vs. Colfax – 7:15 PM
Union Mine vs. Wheatland – 7:15 PM
Central Catholic vs. St. Mary's – 7:15 PM
Franklin vs. Edison – 7:15 PM
Casa Roble vs. Ponderosa – 7:15 PM
Menlo-Atherton vs. Capital Christian – 7:15 PM
Chico vs. Antelope – 7:15 PM
Escalon vs. Chavez – 7:15 PM
Lodi vs. Pleasant Grove – 7:15 PM
Marin Catholic vs. Inderkum – 7:15 PM
Oak Ridge vs. Mission Hills – 7:15 PM
Vista del Lago vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:15 PM
Kelseyville vs. Sutter – 7:15 PM
Tokay vs. Golden Valley – 7:15 PM
Yuba City vs. Rosemont – 7:30 PM
Le Grand vs. Ripon Christian – 7:30 PM
Davis vs. McClatchy – 7:30 PM
Amador Valley vs. Vanden – 7:30 PM
El Camino vs. Center – 7:30 PM
Lindhurst vs. Oroville – 7:30 PM
Rio Vista vs. Maxwell – 7:30 PM
Kennedy vs. Galt – 7:30 PM
Jesuit vs. Rio Americano – 7:30 PM
Laguna Creek vs. Placer – 7:30 PM
Roseville vs. Oakmont – 7:30 PM
Benicia vs. Rodriguez – 7:30 PM
Enochs vs. Ripon – 7:30 PM
Pierce vs. Amador – 7:30 PM
American Canyon vs. Wood – 7:30 PM
River Valley vs. Pioneer – 7:30 PM
