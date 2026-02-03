High School

Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026

Get Sacramento metro schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 3

There are 42 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Christian Brothers takes on Casa Roble.

Kennedy vs. Grant Union – 4:30 PM

Quincy vs. Portola – 6:30 PM

West Campus vs. Valley – 6:30 PM

Florin vs. Armijo – 6:30 PM

Foothill vs. Johnson – 6:30 PM

Heritage vs. Ripon Christian – 7:00 PM

Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma – 7:00 PM

Pierce vs. Paradise – 7:00 PM

Escalon vs. Hughson – 7:00 PM

East Nicolaus vs. Willows – 7:00 PM

Union Mine vs. Rosemont – 7:00 PM

Hilmar vs. Sonora – 7:00 PM

Galt vs. Amador – 7:00 PM

Millennium vs. Aspire Langston Hughes Academy – 7:00 PM

American Canyon vs. Vintage – 7:00 PM

Napa vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM

Ripon vs. Orestimba – 7:00 PM

Liberty Ranch vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM

Argonaut vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:00 PM

Fairfield vs. Burbank – 7:00 PM

Calaveras Hills vs. Big Valley Christian – 7:15 PM

Summerville vs. Riverbank – 7:15 PM

Linden vs. Bret Harte – 7:15 PM

Golden Sierra vs. Woodland Christian – 7:30 PM

Incline vs. North Tahoe – 7:30 PM

Gridley vs. Corning – 7:30 PM

Highlands vs. Lindhurst – 7:30 PM

Vanden vs. Sacramento – 7:30 PM

McClatchy vs. Cordova – 7:30 PM

Western Sierra Collegiate Academy vs. Valley Christian Academy – 7:30 PM

Oroville vs. Orland – 7:30 PM

Christian Brothers vs. Casa Roble – 7:30 PM

San Juan vs. Vacaville Christian – 7:30 PM

Rodriguez vs. Wood – 7:30 PM

Maxwell vs. Williams – 7:30 PM

Las Plumas vs. Live Oak – 7:30 PM

Antelope vs. West Park – 7:30 PM

Vacaville vs. Pioneer – 7:30 PM

John Adams Academy vs. Foresthill – 7:30 PM

Rio Vista vs. Mesa Verde – 7:30 PM

St. Mary's vs. Tokay – 7:30 PM

Durham vs. Winters – 8:00 PM

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

