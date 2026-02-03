Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 42 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Christian Brothers takes on Casa Roble.
Kennedy vs. Grant Union – 4:30 PM
Quincy vs. Portola – 6:30 PM
West Campus vs. Valley – 6:30 PM
Florin vs. Armijo – 6:30 PM
Foothill vs. Johnson – 6:30 PM
Heritage vs. Ripon Christian – 7:00 PM
Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma – 7:00 PM
Pierce vs. Paradise – 7:00 PM
Escalon vs. Hughson – 7:00 PM
East Nicolaus vs. Willows – 7:00 PM
Union Mine vs. Rosemont – 7:00 PM
Hilmar vs. Sonora – 7:00 PM
Galt vs. Amador – 7:00 PM
Millennium vs. Aspire Langston Hughes Academy – 7:00 PM
American Canyon vs. Vintage – 7:00 PM
Napa vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM
Ripon vs. Orestimba – 7:00 PM
Liberty Ranch vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Argonaut vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:00 PM
Fairfield vs. Burbank – 7:00 PM
Calaveras Hills vs. Big Valley Christian – 7:15 PM
Summerville vs. Riverbank – 7:15 PM
Linden vs. Bret Harte – 7:15 PM
Golden Sierra vs. Woodland Christian – 7:30 PM
Incline vs. North Tahoe – 7:30 PM
Gridley vs. Corning – 7:30 PM
Highlands vs. Lindhurst – 7:30 PM
Vanden vs. Sacramento – 7:30 PM
McClatchy vs. Cordova – 7:30 PM
Western Sierra Collegiate Academy vs. Valley Christian Academy – 7:30 PM
Oroville vs. Orland – 7:30 PM
Christian Brothers vs. Casa Roble – 7:30 PM
San Juan vs. Vacaville Christian – 7:30 PM
Rodriguez vs. Wood – 7:30 PM
Maxwell vs. Williams – 7:30 PM
Las Plumas vs. Live Oak – 7:30 PM
Antelope vs. West Park – 7:30 PM
Vacaville vs. Pioneer – 7:30 PM
John Adams Academy vs. Foresthill – 7:30 PM
Rio Vista vs. Mesa Verde – 7:30 PM
St. Mary's vs. Tokay – 7:30 PM
Durham vs. Winters – 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.