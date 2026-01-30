Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 68 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as No. 25 Modesto Christian takes on West and No. 16 Sheldon hosts Cosumnes Oaks.
Manteca vs. Oakdale – 4:30 PM
San Juan vs. Lindhurst – 6:00 PM
Denair vs. Le Grand – 6:00 PM
Center vs. Colfax – 6:30 PM
Hamilton vs. Maxwell – 6:30 PM
Portola vs. Williams – 6:30 PM
Johansen vs. Ceres – 7:00 PM
Central Valley vs. Pacheco – 7:00 PM
Pierce vs. Willows – 7:00 PM
Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian – 7:00 PM
Chavez vs. McNair – 7:00 PM
Livingston vs. Beyer – 7:00 PM
Ripon Christian vs. Hughson – 7:00 PM
Jesuit vs. Whitney – 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge vs. Davis – 7:00 PM
Escalon vs. Hilmar – 7:00 PM
Waterford vs. Delhi – 7:00 PM
Orestimba vs. Sonora – 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine – 7:00 PM
Del Oro vs. Rocklin – 7:00 PM
Lathrop vs. Davis – 7:00 PM
Amador vs. Rosemont – 7:00 PM
Mira Loma vs. Oakmont – 7:00 PM
Vintage vs. Justin-Siena – 7:00 PM
Petaluma vs. Napa – 7:00 PM
El Dorado vs. Galt – 7:00 PM
Granite Bay vs. Folsom – 7:00 PM
Liberty Ranch vs. Argonaut – 7:00 PM
Bret Harte vs. Summerville – 7:15 PM
Riverbank vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:15 PM
Big Valley Christian vs. Linden – 7:15 PM
Turlock vs. Gregori – 7:30 PM
Modesto Christian vs. West – 7:30 PM
Highlands vs. Woodland Christian – 7:30 PM
North Tahoe vs. Pershing County – 7:30 PM
Debbie Smith CTE vs. Truckee – 7:30 PM
Wheatland vs. Marysville – 7:30 PM
Vacaville Christian vs. Mesa Verde – 7:30 PM
Natomas vs. Dixon – 7:30 PM
Corning vs. Oroville – 7:30 PM
Live Oak vs. Orland – 7:30 PM
Edison vs. Weston Ranch – 7:30 PM
Las Plumas vs. Gridley – 7:30 PM
Monterey Trail vs. Franklin – 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Sutter – 7:30 PM
Rio Linda vs. Casa Roble – 7:30 PM
Lodi vs. Lincoln – 7:30 PM
Kimball vs. St. Mary's – 7:30 PM
Pioneer vs. Vanden – 7:30 PM
East Union vs. Sierra – 7:30 PM
Bella Vista vs. Rio Americano – 7:30 PM
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sheldon – 7:30 PM
Woodcreek vs. Christian Brothers – 7:30 PM
Franklin vs. Bear Creek – 7:30 PM
Pitman vs. Downey – 7:30 PM
Enochs vs. Modesto – 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. Bear River – 7:30 PM
Sacramento Waldorf vs. Foresthill – 7:30 PM
Elk Grove vs. Laguna Creek – 7:30 PM
Placer vs. Nevada Union – 7:30 PM
Twelve Bridges vs. Yuba City – 7:30 PM
Inderkum vs. Vista del Lago – 7:30 PM
Rio Vista vs. Golden Sierra – 7:30 PM
Tokay vs. Stagg – 7:30 PM
Roseville vs. River Valley – 7:30 PM
Patterson vs. Central Catholic – 7:30 PM
Paradise vs. Winters – 8:00 PM
East Nicolaus vs. Colusa – 8:00 PM
