Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Whitney faces Jesuit, and Franklin battles Monterey Trail.
Oakdale vs. Manteca – 4:30 PM
El Camino vs. Del Campo – 6:00 PM
Le Grand vs. Denair – 6:00 PM
Tracy vs. Washington – 7:00 PM
Central Valley vs. Beyer – 7:00 PM
Maxwell vs. Live Oak – 7:00 PM
Stagg vs. Franklin – 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Christian vs. Galt – 7:00 PM
Sonora vs. Orestimba – 7:00 PM
Whitney vs. Jesuit – 7:00 PM
Destiny Christian Academy vs. Weston Ranch – 7:00 PM
Stone Ridge Christian vs. Gustine – 7:00 PM
Rocklin vs. Del Oro – 7:00 PM
Delhi vs. Waterford – 7:00 PM
Davis vs. Oak Ridge – 7:00 PM
Lathrop vs. Ceres – 7:00 PM
Liberty Ranch vs. Amador – 7:00 PM
Mira Loma vs. Oakmont – 7:00 PM
Johansen vs. Pacheco – 7:00 PM
Chavez vs. Foothill – 7:00 PM
Hilmar vs. Escalon – 7:00 PM
Rosemont vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Granite Bay vs. Folsom – 7:00 PM
Argonaut vs. Union Mine – 7:00 PM
Ripon vs. River Islands – 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Big Valley Christian – 7:15 PM
Calaveras Hills vs. Riverbank – 7:15 PM
Summerville vs. Bret Harte – 7:15 PM
Merced vs. Enochs – 7:15 PM
West vs. Modesto Christian – 7:30 PM
Woodland Christian vs. Highlands – 7:30 PM
Truckee vs. Incline – 7:30 PM
St. Mary's vs. Kimball – 7:30 PM
Hughson vs. Ripon Christian – 7:30 PM
Dixon vs. Natomas – 7:30 PM
Colfax vs. Center – 7:30 PM
Lindhurst vs. San Juan – 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. Lodi – 7:30 PM
Venture Academy vs. McNair – 7:30 PM
Sheldon vs. Cosumnes Oaks – 7:30 PM
Mesa Verde vs. Vacaville Christian – 7:30 PM
Bear River vs. Lincoln – 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Sutter – 7:30 PM
Casa Roble vs. Rio Linda – 7:30 PM
Foresthill vs. John Adams Academy – 7:30 PM
Franklin vs. Monterey Trail – 7:30 PM
Sierra vs. East Union – 7:30 PM
Laguna Creek vs. Elk Grove – 7:30 PM
Marysville vs. Wheatland – 7:30 PM
Atwater vs. Bear Creek – 7:30 PM
Mountain House vs. Downey – 7:30 PM
Golden Sierra vs. Rio Vista – 7:30 PM
Pleasant Grove vs. Turlock – 7:30 PM
Central Catholic vs. Patterson – 7:30 PM
Winters vs. Paradise – 8:00 PM
Colusa vs. East Nicolaus – 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.