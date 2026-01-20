San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the San Diego metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Mission Bay faces San Diego and Rancho Buena Vista hosts Carlsbad.
Coronado vs. Lincoln – 5:45 PM
Point Loma vs. University City – 5:45 PM
Mission Bay vs. San Diego – 5:45 PM
La Jolla vs. Madison – 5:45 PM
Clairemont vs. Kearny – 5:45 PM
Cathedral Catholic vs. Mira Mesa – 5:45 PM
Christian vs. Scripps Ranch – 5:45 PM
Crawford vs. Hoover – 5:45 PM
Maranatha Christian vs. St. Augustine – 6:00 PM
Santana vs. Grossmont – 6:30 PM
El Capitan vs. El Cajon Valley – 6:30 PM
Granite Hills vs. Monte Vista – 6:30 PM
Helix vs. Steele Canyon – 6:30 PM
Valhalla vs. West Hills – 6:30 PM
Torrey Pines vs. Sage Creek – 7:00 PM
Mission Vista vs. Oceanside – 7:00 PM
Vista vs. Oceanside – 7:00 PM
Westview vs. Army-Navy – 7:00 PM
Francis Parker vs. La Jolla Country Day – 7:00 PM
Eastlake vs. Morse – 7:00 PM
El Camino vs. Canyon Crest Academy – 7:00 PM
Carlsbad vs. Rancho Buena Vista – 7:00 PM
