High School

San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026

Get San Diego metro schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 16

CJ Vafiadis

Poway Titans vs Ramona Bulldogs - Dec 16, 2025
There are 33 games scheduled across the San Diego metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Mission Bay faces St. Augustine and Francis Parker takes on No. 25 Santa Fe Christian.

San Ysidro vs. Chula Vista – 6:30 PM

Sweetwater vs. Mar Vista – 6:30 PM

Castle Park vs. Hilltop – 6:30 PM

Bonita Vista vs. Southwest SD – 6:30 PM

El Camino vs. Mission Vista – 7:00 PM

San Marcos vs. Del Norte – 7:00 PM

Poway vs. Mission Hills – 7:00 PM

San Dieguito Academy vs. Vista – 7:00 PM

El Capitan vs. Santana – 7:00 PM

Escondido vs. Valley Center – 7:00 PM

Ramona vs. Fallbrook – 7:00 PM

Mount Miguel vs. Granite Hills – 7:00 PM

Rancho Bernardo vs. Westview – 7:00 PM

San Pasqual vs. Mt. Carmel – 7:00 PM

Steele Canyon vs. Monte Vista – 7:00 PM

Valhalla vs. El Cajon Valley – 7:00 PM

Oceanside vs. Canyon Crest Academy – 7:00 PM

Grossmont vs. West Hills – 7:00 PM

Carlsbad vs. La Costa Canyon – 7:00 PM

Classical Academy vs. Rock Academy – 7:00 PM

Sage Creek vs. Rancho Buena Vista – 7:00 PM

La Jolla Country Day vs. Tri-City Christian – 7:30 PM

Francis Parker vs. Santa Fe Christian – 7:30 PM

Point Loma vs. Christian – 7:30 PM

Coronado vs. Hoover – 7:30 PM

Lincoln vs. Canyon Hills – 7:30 PM

Mira Mesa vs. San Diego – 7:30 PM

La Jolla vs. University City – 7:30 PM

St. Augustine vs. Mission Bay – 7:30 PM

Morse vs. High Tech SD – 7:30 PM

Kearny vs. Logan Memorial – 7:30 PM

Madison vs. Scripps Ranch – 7:30 PM

