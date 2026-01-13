San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 22 games scheduled across the San Diego metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Mira Mesa faces St. Augustine.
Crawford vs. Lincoln – 5:45 PM
Logan Memorial vs. Clairemont – 5:45 PM
Hoover vs. Patrick Henry – 5:45 PM
University City vs. Christian – 5:45 PM
Canyon Hills vs. Coronado – 5:45 PM
Point Loma vs. Madison – 5:45 PM
Mira Mesa vs. St. Augustine – 5:45 PM
Morse vs. Kearny – 5:45 PM
San Diego vs. Cathedral Catholic – 5:45 PM
Scripps Ranch vs. La Jolla – 5:45 PM
Crawford vs. Lincoln – 5:45 PM
Maranatha Christian vs. La Jolla Country Day – 6:00 PM
Steele Canyon vs. Granite Hills – 6:30 PM
Grossmont vs. Valhalla – 6:30 PM
El Capitan vs. West Hills – 6:30 PM
El Camino vs. San Dieguito Academy – 7:00 PM
Oceanside vs. Mission Vista – 7:00 PM
El Cajon Valley vs. Santana – 7:00 PM
Canyon Crest Academy vs. Vista – 7:00 PM
Sage Creek vs. La Costa Canyon – 7:00 PM
Del Lago Academy vs. Mater Dei Catholic – 7:15 PM
Rancho Buena Vista vs. Torrey Pines – 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.