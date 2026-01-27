San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 18 games scheduled across the San Diego metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Torrey Pines takes on Carlsbad and St. Augustine hosts Patrick Henry.
Mountain Empire vs. Health Sciences – 3:30 PM
Canyon Hills vs. Kearny – 4:00 PM
Clairemont vs. Crawford – 6:00 PM
Maranatha Christian vs. Francis Parker – 6:00 PM
University City vs. Coronado – 6:30 PM
Santana vs. El Cajon Valley – 6:30 PM
Valhalla vs. Grossmont – 6:30 PM
Helix vs. Monte Vista – 6:30 PM
Mount Miguel vs. Steele Canyon – 6:30 PM
West Hills vs. El Capitan – 6:30 PM
Patrick Henry vs. St. Augustine – 6:30 PM
Oceanside vs. San Dieguito Academy – 7:00 PM
La Costa Canyon vs. Rancho Buena Vista – 7:00 PM
El Camino vs. Vista – 7:00 PM
Mater Dei Catholic vs. Madison – 7:00 PM
La Jolla Country Day vs. Bishop's – 7:00 PM
La Jolla vs. Mission Bay – 7:00 PM
Carlsbad vs. Torrey Pines – 7:30 PM
