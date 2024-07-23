San Diego Section football: 25 regular season games to watch in 2024
The San Diego Section football season kicks off on August 22. With a month left to go before the official start date, here's a look at 25 of the best regular season games within the section.
Top 25 San Diego Section regular season football games
(Games are 7 p.m. unless noted)
AUG. 23
Bishop’s at La Jolla
The Knights and Vikings, who's campuses are separated by less than a mile, will square off for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Bishop's junior quarterback Cash Herrera has been one of the biggest risers in the offseason, adding offers from the likes of Iowa, Virginia Tech and UCLA. La Jolla is anchored by San Diego State commit Jett Thomas, one of Southern California's top offensive linemen.
El Camino at Helix
The Wildcats and Highlanders have played 12 times dating back to 1982 and will open the season after facing off in playoff games in both 2021 and 2022. Three-time Open Division champion Helix made their return to the Open Division playoffs last season while El Camino is searching for their first appearance in San Diego's top playoff bracket.
Granite Hills at Mission Hills
The second ever matchup between the two schools will feature two of San Diego's best quarterbacks. Mission Hills junior quarterback Troy Huhn announced his commitment to Penn State last month while Granite Hills quarterback Zachary Benitez returns after helping lead the Eagles to the Open Division title as a freshman. The host Grizzlies will have revenge on their mind after losing the opener 27-17 to the Eagles last season.
Del Norte at Point Loma
After splitting their two playoff games each of the last two seasons, the Nighthawks and Pointers will open the 2024 season. Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Barnett begins year two at the helm of the Del Norte program while former University City head coach Ryan Price takes over at Point Loma.
Cathedral Catholic at Mater Dei Catholic
The Dons and Crusaders will open against each other for the third straight season and will be playing their fourth game since the start of 2022. The Dons, who were Division 1 quarterfinalists in 2023, will have a much different look this season after receiving an infusion of talent from rival St. Augustine. Rashard Cook, a standout at Morse High School and USC before a four-year NFL career, takes over as Mater Dei Catholic's head coach.
AUG. 30
Granite Hills at Mater Dei Catholic
The reigning San Diego Section Open Division champions will begin the season with three straight games away from home. In week two, they'll make the 20-mile trek south for their first ever matchup against the Crusaders.
La Costa Canyon at Del Norte
La Costa Canyon and Del Norte played for the first time in week two last season and will do the same again this year with the Mavericks making the trip east to 4S Ranch. Del Norte head coach Nick Barnett served as an assistant coach to Sean Sovacool with the Mavericks before taking over at Del Norte in 2023.
Torrey Pines at La Jolla
Due to ongoing locker room renovations, Torrey Pines will open the season with four straight road games. After an opening week trip to Brooklyn, the Falcons will travel south for their first battle against the Vikings since 1992.
SEP. 6
Rancho Bernardo at Point Loma
A return game of last year's week three matchup that ended with a 10-7 Rancho Bernardo victory. Former NFL All-Pro safety Eric Weddle begins year two in charge of a Rancho Bernardo program that reached the semifinal round in Division 2 last season.
Mission Hills at Oceanside
The Grizzlies and Pirates will be playing for the 20th time since 2007, a back and forth series that has included matchups in three CIF title games. After Oceanside dominated in the early meetings, Mission Hills has had their way recently, winning five straight and eight of the past nine.
Ramona at Central
After playing in the 2022 playoffs, Ramona and Central are in year two of their series with the Bulldogs set to make the drive to El Centro this season. Central features TCU-bound edge rusher Jared Martin while Ramona is expected to turn to freshman Moses Kassab at quarterback.
Madison at La Jolla
A series that dates back to 1963, the Vikings and Warhawks will play for just the second time since 2016. La Jolla captured the Eastern League title last season while Madison looks to rebound from their fourth place finish in the Western League last year.
Mater Dei Catholic at San Marcos, 7:15 p.m.
Mater Dei Catholic's early season gauntlet includes a trip to San Marcos in the third week of the season. It will be the first matchup between the two schools since 1968 when Mater Dei Catholic was known as Marian Catholic.
SEP. 13
Torrey Pines at San Marcos, 7:15 p.m.
The Falcons will finish their four-game road stretch with a visit to San Marcos. The two teams have played in nine straight seasons in what has often been a league matchup. The Knights will be lookinng to snap their seven-game losing streak in the series.
SEP. 20
El Camino at Mt. Carmel
The two teams renewed their series last season after not playing since 2007. Mt. Carmel, led by junior quarterback Trevor Taumoepeau, will be looking for revenge at home after losing to the Wildcats 69-6 in 2023.
Helix at Cathedral Catholic
The Highlanders and Dons have played at least once in every season since 2009 with the exception of the modified 2020 season. The two teams, who combined to win every San Diego Section Open Division title from 2015 to 2021, have split each of their last eight meetings.
SEP. 21
San Marcos at Mission Hills, 7;15 p.m.
The Discovery Bowl, played each season since Mission Hills opened in 2004, has been dominated by the Grizzlies. They've won six straight and 18 of the 21 all-time matchups. Can the Knights pull off the road victory to end their losing streak in 2024.
SEP. 27
El Camino at Oceanside
El Camino has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four straight games since 2018. Oceanside, a team on the rise under second year head coach Fale Poumele, will get the chance to take down their rivals at home halfway through the 2024 season.
OCT. 4
Mission Hills at Carlsbad
Carlsbad's dominant five-year run has led to three straight victories over Mission Hills after losing each of their previous five matchups. Without a Sayin brother under center for the first time since 2018, Carlsbad will be looking to start Avocado League play on a high note.
OCT. 11
Cathedral Catholic at Granite Hills
Arguably the best non-league game in the final month of the season, the Dons and Eagles have never played. Granite Hills has captured consecutive CIF titles while the reloaded Dons look to return to the Open Division playoffs after a two-year absence.
San Marcos at Mt. Carmel, 7:15 p.m.
San Marcos and Mt. Carmel have played 24 times since 1976 with the last four matchups dominated by San Marcos. Will their meeting in the second week of league play ultimately determine the Palomar League champion.
OCT. 18
Lincoln at Cathedral Catholic
Lincoln has turned the tides in this series, winning their past two matchups by a combined 40 points. Will the Dons offseason additions be enough to stop the Hornets that have their eyes set on the Open Division title once again.
Mission Hills at La Costa Canyon
La Costa Canyon edged out Mission Hills in 2022 for their first win over the Grizzlies since 2009 before Mission Hills grabbed back control last season. Will this season's matchup, featuring Troy Huhn and Quinn Roth, two of the section's best quarterbacks, be a back-and-forth shootout?
Granite Hills at Mount Miguel
Mount Miguel took home the San Diego Section Division 4 title in 2023 after an unbeaten run in league play and get the reward of jumping up to the Grossmont Hills League. The Matadors will get a last season shot to move up the playoff rankings with consecutive games against Helix and Granite Hills.
OCT. 25
Granite Hills at Helix
Granite Hills has won two straight league titles by beating Helix in overtime in consecutive seasons. Senior running back Pablo Jackson, who rushed for more than 1,700 yards and scored 32 touchdowns on the ground over the past two seasons, made the offseason move from Granite Hills to Helix.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca