San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 73 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Pinole Valley takes on Salesian College Preparatory and Sacred Heart Cathedral hosts St. Ignatius.
Skyline vs. Fremont – 5:30 PM
Washington vs. Mission – 5:30 PM
Balboa vs. Lowell – 5:30 PM
Galileo vs. Lincoln – 5:30 PM
Mira Monte vs. Del Oro – 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Prep vs. Menlo-Atherton – 6:00 PM
Westmoor vs. Woodside – 6:00 PM
Oceana vs. Aragon – 6:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Carlmont – 6:00 PM
Hillsdale vs. Capuchino – 6:00 PM
San Mateo vs. El Camino – 6:00 PM
Mills vs. South San Francisco – 6:00 PM
Cloverdale vs. Clear Lake – 6:30 PM
Middletown vs. Fort Bragg – 6:30 PM
Heritage vs. Ripon Christian – 7:00 PM
Monte Vista Christian vs. Seaside – 7:00 PM
Hill vs. San Jose – 7:00 PM
Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma – 7:00 PM
Rancho San Juan vs. Hollister – 7:00 PM
Pinole Valley vs. Salesian College Preparatory – 7:00 PM
Marina vs. St. Francis – 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant vs. Prospect – 7:00 PM
Wilcox vs. Homestead – 7:00 PM
Vallejo vs. El Cerrito – 7:00 PM
Pittsburg vs. Deer Valley – 7:00 PM
Evergreen Valley vs. Leigh – 7:00 PM
Encinal vs. Arroyo – 7:00 PM
Palo Alto vs. Milpitas – 7:00 PM
Bethel vs. Albany – 7:00 PM
Swett vs. Hercules – 7:00 PM
MacDonald vs. Saratoga – 7:00 PM
Lynbrook vs. Santa Clara – 7:00 PM
American Canyon vs. Vintage – 7:00 PM
Napa vs. Sonoma Valley – 7:00 PM
Saint Mary’s vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent – 7:00 PM
Emerald vs. Liberty – 7:00 PM
Encinal vs. Arroyo – 7:00 PM
Gunn vs. Cupertino – 7:00 PM
Hayward vs. Tennyson – 7:00 PM
Mt. Eden vs. San Lorenzo – 7:00 PM
Del Mar vs. Yerba Buena – 7:00 PM
Westmont vs. Santa Teresa – 7:00 PM
Christopher vs. Pioneer – 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Piedmont Hills – 7:00 PM
Live Oak vs. Silver Creek – 7:00 PM
James Lick vs. Overfelt – 7:00 PM
Leland vs. Ann Sobrato – 7:00 PM
Freedom vs. Antioch – 7:00 PM
Los Altos vs. Fremont – 7:00 PM
Monta Vista vs. Mountain View – 7:00 PM
Santa Rosa vs. Cardinal Newman – 7:30 PM
Analy vs. Maria Carrillo – 7:30 PM
Montgomery vs. Windsor – 7:30 PM
Rancho Cotate vs. Ukiah – 7:30 PM
Elsie Allen vs. Healdsburg – 7:30 PM
Foothill vs. Granada – 7:30 PM
Kelseyville vs. Upper Lake – 7:30 PM
San Ramon Valley vs. Dougherty Valley – 7:30 PM
Amador Valley vs. California – 7:30 PM
Monte Vista vs. De La Salle – 7:30 PM
Livermore vs. Dublin – 7:30 PM
Bellarmine College Prep vs. Archbishop Mitty – 7:30 PM
San Rafael vs. San Marin – 7:30 PM
Branson vs. Terra Linda – 7:30 PM
Piner vs. St. Vincent de Paul – 7:30 PM
St. Ignatius vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory – 7:30 PM
Novato vs. Marin Catholic – 7:30 PM
Redwood vs. Benicia – 7:30 PM
Tamalpais vs. Archie Williams – 7:30 PM
Willits vs. Victory Christian Academy – 8:00 PM
Lower Lake vs. St. Helena – 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.