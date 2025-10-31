San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

High School

There are 91 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature California vs  De La Salle, and Archbishop Mitty vs Archbishop Riordan.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 52 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Saint Francis vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by California vs De La Salle at 7:15 PM. The final game, Mira Monte vs Arvin, starts at 7:30 PM.

You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs. Clayton Valley Charter

Alameda vs. San Lorenzo

Amador Valley vs. Monte Vista

Analy vs. Santa Rosa

Archie Williams vs. Healdsburg

Aragon vs. Woodside

Arvin vs. Mira Monte

Benicia vs. College Park

Bethel vs. Kennedy

Branham vs. Santa Teresa

Burlingame vs. Mountain View

California vs. De La Salle

Campolindo vs. Las Lomas

Capuchino vs. San Mateo

Cardinal Newman vs. Marin Catholic

Carlmont vs. King's Academy

Castlemont vs. Oakland

Castro Valley vs. San Leandro

Christopher vs. Lincoln

Clear Lake vs. Middletown

Cloverdale vs. Fort Bragg

Cupertino vs. Jefferson

Dougherty vs. Granada

El Cerrito vs. Pinole Valley

Fremont vs. Oakland Tech

Fremont vs. Santa Clara

Gunderson vs. Willow Glen

Gunn vs. Terra Nova

Hayward vs. Irvington

Hercules vs. Richmond

Hill vs. Independence

Justin-Siena vs. Napa

Kathleen MacDonald vs. Mills

Kelseyville vs. Lower Lake

Kennedy vs. Piedmont

Leigh vs. Live Oak

Los Altos vs. South San Francisco

Maria Carrillo vs. Ukiah

McClymonds vs. Skyline

Menlo School vs. Wilcox

Montgomery vs. St. Vincent de Paul

Mt. Diablo vs. Ygnacio Valley

Newark Memorial vs. Washington

Novato vs. Piner

Petaluma vs. Tamalpais

Rancho Cotate vs. Windsor

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs. Saint Francis

San Rafael vs. Stone Ridge Christian

Santa Teresa vs. Branham

St. Helena vs. Willits

St. Ignatius vs. Valley Christian

St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs. Albany

View all San Francisco metro games

