San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature California vs De La Salle, and Archbishop Mitty vs Archbishop Riordan.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 52 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Saint Francis vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by California vs De La Salle at 7:15 PM. The final game, Mira Monte vs Arvin, starts at 7:30 PM.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs. Clayton Valley Charter
Alameda vs. San Lorenzo
Amador Valley vs. Monte Vista
Analy vs. Santa Rosa
Archie Williams vs. Healdsburg
Aragon vs. Woodside
Arvin vs. Mira Monte
Benicia vs. College Park
Bethel vs. Kennedy
Branham vs. Santa Teresa
Burlingame vs. Mountain View
California vs. De La Salle
Campolindo vs. Las Lomas
Capuchino vs. San Mateo
Cardinal Newman vs. Marin Catholic
Carlmont vs. King's Academy
Castlemont vs. Oakland
Castro Valley vs. San Leandro
Christopher vs. Lincoln
Clear Lake vs. Middletown
Cloverdale vs. Fort Bragg
Cupertino vs. Jefferson
Dougherty vs. Granada
El Cerrito vs. Pinole Valley
Fremont vs. Oakland Tech
Fremont vs. Santa Clara
Gunderson vs. Willow Glen
Gunn vs. Terra Nova
Hayward vs. Irvington
Hercules vs. Richmond
Hill vs. Independence
Justin-Siena vs. Napa
Kathleen MacDonald vs. Mills
Kelseyville vs. Lower Lake
Kennedy vs. Piedmont
Leigh vs. Live Oak
Los Altos vs. South San Francisco
Maria Carrillo vs. Ukiah
McClymonds vs. Skyline
Menlo School vs. Wilcox
Montgomery vs. St. Vincent de Paul
Mt. Diablo vs. Ygnacio Valley
Newark Memorial vs. Washington
Novato vs. Piner
Petaluma vs. Tamalpais
Rancho Cotate vs. Windsor
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs. Saint Francis
San Rafael vs. Stone Ridge Christian
St. Helena vs. Willits
St. Ignatius vs. Valley Christian
St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs. Albany
