Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco football: How to watch live stream (10/11/2024)
One of the top high school football teams in the nation will look to stay perfect on Friday when St. John Bosco hosts Santa Margarita in a CIF Southern Section Trinity League battle.
The Braves are ranked No. 2 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, but they looked human last week, barely surviving at home against Orange Lutheran. Santa Margarita has three losses this season, but the Eagles are still ranked No. 13 in this week's Top 25 Southern Section rankings and are capable of surprising some teams.
How to watch Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco football live stream
What: National No. 2 St. John Bosco hosts Santa Margarita in a California high school football battle
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 11
Where: St. John Bosco High School | Bellflower, California
St. John Bosco Braves (6-0)
The Braves were facing a 10-0 halftime deficit against Orange Lutheran when they turned freshman Koa Malau’ulu, who entered the game in the second half and threw four touchdown passes — including a 22-yard game-winner to Carson Clark with 50 seconds left to give SJB a 28-24 victory.
That game was just the second time this season, and first since Week 1, a team has been within one score of the Braves.
Santa Margarita Eagles (3-3)
The Eagles are in the midst of the toughest two-game stretch of any team in the country as they take on St. John Bosco this week after facing No. 1 Mater Dei last Friday.
Their only other losses this season have come against Mission Viejo and Leuzinger.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports