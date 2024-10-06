Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (10/6/2024)
The biggest stunner of the weekend came in the Trinity League when Servite topped JSerra thanks to an outstanding performance from the Friars’ defense and running back Quaid Carr.
Also, Simi Valley debuts in Top 25 after taking down St. Bonaventure in Marmonte League opener and Inglewood moves rises after beating Leuzinger.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the latest rankings as of October 6, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (5-0)
Monarchs top Santa Margarita 40-18; vs. Servite at Mt. SAC; 1
STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role
2. St. John Bosco (6-0)
Braves edge Orange Lutheran in classic Trinity League showdown; vs. Santa Margarita; 2
STORY: Braves forging household names
3. Mission Viejo (6-0)
Diablos roll at SoFi Stadium over Long Beach Poly; BYE; 3
STORY: Spafford leads MV over Chaparral
4. Orange Lutheran (5-2)
The Lancers stay in Top 5 after going toe to toe with St. John Bosco; vs. JSerra at Orange CC; 5
STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4
5. Servite (6-0)
Servite moves into Top 5 after knocking off JSerra, 20-7; vs. Mater Dei; 7
6. Corona Centennial (4-2)
The Huskies cruised by Roosevelt 61-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday ; 6
7. JSerra (4-1)
The Lions drop after a loss to Servite in league opener; vs. Orange Lutheran; 4
8. Sierra Canyon (3-3)
Trailblazers take care of business, beat Chaminade 42-3; at Notre Dame; 8
9. Oaks Christian (3-3)
Lions beat Oxnard Pacifica 42-19; at Bishop Diego, at SBCC; 9
10. Inglewood (6-0)
Sentinels win league opener against Leuzinger, 34-29; at Lawndale; 17
11. Gardena Serra (4-2)
Serra needs clutch fourth quarter to pull out a win over Loyola; at Chaminade; 11
12. Leuzinger (5-0)
The Olympians fall to Inglewood in Bay League opener; at Palos Verdes; 10
13. Chaparral (6-1)
Pumas beat Vista Murrieta 55-28; vs. Murrieta Valley; 13
14. Santa Margarita (3-3)
Eagles fall to Mater Dei; at St. John Bosco; 12
15. Oak Hills (6-0)
The Bulldogs beat Hesperia 34-0; vs. Serrano; 14
16. Murrieta Valley (6-1)
Nighthawks defeat beat Norco 42-17; at Chaparral; 15
17. Newbury Park (6-0)
Panthers open Conejo Coast League action with 35-6 win over Santa Barbara; at Calabasas, Thursday; 16
18. Downey (5-1)
The Vikings beat La Mirada 45-13; vs. Bellflower; 18
19. Los Alamitos (4-2)
Griffins fall to San Diego Lincoln 24-14; BYE; 19
20. San Clemente (3-3)
Tritons had a bye week; vs. Coronado (NV); 20
21. Yorba Linda (6-0)
Yorba Linda beat Villa Park, 31-14; vs. San Juan Hills; 22
22. Millikan (5-2)
Rams continue to roll, beating Wilson 52-6; vs. Long Beach Poly; 23
23. San Juan Hills (5-1)
The Stallions take down Corona del Mar 31-28; at Yorba Linda; 24
24. Cathedral (5-1)
The Phantoms rout Alemany 50-6; 25
25. Simi Valley (6-0)
Pioneers take down St. Bonaventure; at Camarillo, Thursday; Unranked
IN: Simi Valley
OUT: Vista Murrieta
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- Preseason rankings, Aug. 11
- Week 1 rankings, Aug. 25
- Week 2 rankings, Sept. 1
- Week 3 rankings, Sept. 8
- Week 4 rankings, Sept. 15
- Week 5 rankings, Sept. 22
- Week 6 rankings, Sept. 29
