SBLive's All-CIF San Diego Section 2024 baseball team
SBLive's All-CIF San Diego Section 2024 baseball team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brenden Lewis, Granite Hills junior RHP/SS (Arizona State)
Lewis continued his upward trend in his third varsity season. An excellent defensive shortstop, Lewis hit .382 with a .472 on-base percentage. He closed the year with five doubles and three home runs and walked more than he struck out for the third straight season. On the mound, he finished with a 9-3 record and a 0.80 ERA with 71 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 78.1 innings.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Will Sanford, Point Loma senior RHP/OF (Oregon)
Sanford gained eligibility a month into the season as a junior for the Pointers and finished with 46 strikeouts and a 1.63 ERA over 30 innings. He was a full go for Point Loma as a senior and delivered his best in nearly every outing. He had a three-game stretch in league play in which he struck out 32 batters over 18.1 scoreless innings against Open Division teams St. Augustine, Patrick Henry and Cathedral Catholic. Sanford closed the year with a 1.11 ERA, striking out 119 batters in 63 innings.
ALL-SBLIVE 2024 BASEBALL FIRST TEAM
(Name, School, Year (College))
PITCHERS
Talin Gardini, Patrick Henry, Senior (St. Mary's)
6-3, 2.50 ERA, 66Ks, 50.1 IP; .289 BA, .406 OBP, 8 2B, 4 HR, 4 SB
Brady Dockan, Rancho Bernardo, Senior (Cal State Fullerton)
9-0, 1.65 ERA, 43Ks, 68 IP
Brendon Miller, Torrey Pines, Senior (Fairfield)
9-4, 1.41 ERA, 74Ks, 69.1 IP
Porter Rovin, Sage Creek, Senior (University of San Diego)
9-1, 1.13 ERA, 82Ks, 80.2 IP; .306 BA, .376 OBP, 8 2B, HR
Peyton Rodgers, Torrey Pines, Senior (San Diego State)
9-4, 1.45 ERA, 94Ks, 92 IP
Cooper Walls, La Costa Canyon, Senior (Hawaii)
1.34 ERA, 51Ks, 40.2 IP
Jack Clark, University City, Senior
9-3, 0.85 ERA, 129Ks, 74IP; .344 BA, .488 OBP, 7 2B, HR
Matthew Garrison, Point Loma, Junior
1.24 ERA, 93Ks, 73.2 IP
CATCHERS
Noah Betanco, Eastlake, Senior (Cal State San Bernardino)
.440 BA, .547 OBP, 7 2B, 6 HR
Xavier Farnum, Christian, Senior (San Diego State)
.393 BA, .433 OBP, 7 2B, 5 HR
INFIELDERS
JJ Moran, San Marcos, Senior (Stanford)
.375 BA, .455 OBP, 8 2B, 8 HR
Jett Kenady, Carlsbad, Junior (Cal)
.330 BA, .362 OBP, 5 2B, 2 HR
Cody Cappelletti, Patrick Henry, Junior (St. Mary's)
.312 BA, .450 OBP, 5 2B, HR, 6 SB; 5-1, 0,86 ERA, 66Ks, 57 IP
Tyler Arnold, Rancho Bernardo, Senior (Hawaii Pacific)
.363 BA, .436 OBP, 7 2B, 7 HR
Levi Ham, Maranatha Christian, Senior (Point Loma Nazarene)
.474 BA, .581 OBP, 13 HR, 10 2B
OUTFIELDERS
Jack Haferkamp, Santa Fe Christian, Senior (UC Santa Barbara)
.360 BA, .525 OBP, 8 2B, 6 HR, 32 SB
Jacob May, Eastlake, Senior
.423 BA, .463 OBP, 8 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR, 12 SB
Angel Laya, Eastlake, Junior (Oregon)
.376 BA, .476 OBP, 11 2B, HR, 4 SB
ALL-SBLIVE 2024 BASEBALL SECOND TEAM
PITCHERS
Grayson Boles, St. Augustine, Junior (Texas)
7-1, 2.54 ERA, 51Ks, 49.2 IP
Carter Tucker, Imperial, Junior
6-0, 1.27 ERA, 92Ks, 60.2 IP
Colton Stinkeoway, Valhalla, Senior
8-2, 1.84 ERA, 96Ks, 80 IP
Owen Smyth, Cathedral Catholic, Junior (Cincinnati)
7-2, 1.65 ERA, 65Ks, 51 IP
Alex Jennings, Madison, Senior (Colorado Mesa)
4-3, 2.22 ERA, 67Ks, 60 IP; .293 BA, .417 OBP, 7 2B, 5 HR
Zane Nordquist, El Camino, Junior (San Diego State)
3-5, 1.48 ERA, 101Ks, 52 IP
Ismael Castanon, Bonita Vista, Senior
5-3, 1.99 ERA, 97Ks, 63.1 IP
Christian Garcia, Clairemont, Junior (University of San Diego)
5-3, 0.94 ERA, 90Ks, 59.1 IP
Evan Seneres, San Pasqual, Junior (UC San Diego)
6-3, 0.45 ERA, 90Ks, 61.2 IP
CATCHERS
Mace Wheeler, Valhalla, Junior
.506 BA, .639 OBP, 13 2B, 3 HR, 7 SB
Shane Miranda, St. Augustine, Junior (Notre Dame)
.310 BA, .439 OBP, 6 2B, 2 HR
Michael Podstreleny, Cathedral Catholic, Senior (UC Irvine)
.346 BA, .454 OBP, 5 2B, 3 HR
INFIELDERS
Max Farrell, San Marcos, Junior (San Diego State)
.375 BA, .437 OBP, 7 HR, 5 2B, 5 SB
Nathaniel Widelski, Mira Mesa, Junior (UC San Diego)
.454 BA, .521 OBP, 8 2B, 4 3B, 4 HR, 19 SB
Luis Sosa, Bonita Vista, Senior
.368 BA, .489 OBP, 10 2B, 3 3B, 17 SB
Sam Tellers, Westview, Senior
.330 BA, .418 OBP, 7 2B, 7 HR
Liam O'Day, Del Norte, Junior, (UC San Diego)
.363 BA, .482 OBP, 6 2B, HR, 11 SB
OUTFIELDERS
Eli Selga, Cathedral Catholic, Senior (San Diego State)
.356 BA, .449 OBP, 10 2B, 4 HR
Jack Circuit, La Jolla Country Day, Senior (BYU)
.297 BA, .463 OBP, 10 HR, 8 2B
Jackson Norum, La Jolla Country Day, Junior (Cal)
.327 BA, .398 OBP, 8 HR, 8 2B