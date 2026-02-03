Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 42 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 14 Lynden Christian takes on Lakewood and No. 10 Bremerton travels to Port Angeles.
Friday Harbor vs Orcas Island — 5:30 p.m.
Tyee vs Granite Falls — 6:00 p.m.
Jefferson vs Kent-Meridian — 7:00 p.m.
Kentwood vs Kentridge — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Riverside vs Auburn — 7:00 p.m.
Tahoma vs Stadium — 7:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs Enumclaw — 7:00 p.m.
White River vs Federal Way — 7:00 p.m.
Kentlake vs Decatur — 7:00 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Charles Wright — 7:00 p.m.
Toppenish vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.
Aberdeen vs Tumwater — 7:00 p.m.
WF West vs Shelton — 7:00 p.m.
Bremerton vs Port Angeles — 7:00 p.m.
North Kitsap vs Sequim — 7:00 p.m.
North Mason vs Bainbridge — 7:00 p.m.
Snohomish vs Marysville Getchell — 7:00 p.m.
Klahowya vs East Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Chief Leschi vs Forks — 7:00 p.m.
Bellevue Christian vs Vashon Island — 7:00 p.m.
Overlake vs King’s — 7:00 p.m.
Kingston vs Olympic — 7:00 p.m.
South Whidbey vs Northwest — 7:15 p.m.
Lynden Christian vs Lakewood — 7:15 p.m.
Meridian vs Sedro-Woolley — 7:15 p.m.
Anacortes vs Lynden — 7:15 p.m.
Meadowdale vs Shorecrest — 7:15 p.m.
Marysville-Pilchuck vs Monroe — 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood vs Everett — 7:15 p.m.
Ocosta vs Naselle — 7:30 p.m.
Ingraham vs Lakeside — 7:30 p.m.
Roosevelt vs Bishop Blanchet — 7:30 p.m.
West Seattle vs Rainier Beach — 7:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs Cleveland — 7:30 p.m.
Franklin vs Ballard — 7:30 p.m.
Garfield vs Seattle Prep — 7:30 p.m.
Cascade vs Manson — 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Christian vs La Conner — 7:30 p.m.
Auburn Adventist vs Sultan — 7:30 p.m.
Chelan vs Lake Roosevelt — 7:30 p.m.
Mount Rainier vs Kennedy Catholic — 8:00 p.m.