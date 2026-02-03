Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 46 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Girls Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as Lakewood takes on No. 15 Lynden Christian and No. 10 Lake Stevens hosts Arlington.
Friday Harbor vs Orcas Island — 4:00 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Charles Wright — 5:15 p.m.
Auburn vs Auburn Riverside — 5:30 p.m.
Toppenish vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.
Bellevue Christian vs Vashon Island — 5:30 p.m.
South Whidbey vs Northwest — 5:45 p.m.
Cashmere vs Wahluke — 5:45 p.m.
Ocosta vs Naselle — 6:00 p.m.
Enumclaw vs Todd Beamer — 6:00 p.m.
Cascade vs Manson — 6:00 p.m.
Mount Vernon Christian vs La Conner — 6:00 p.m.
Olympic vs Kingston — 6:00 p.m.
Auburn Adventist vs Sultan — 6:00 p.m.
Chelan vs Lake Roosevelt — 6:00 p.m.
Mt. Rainier vs Kennedy Catholic — 6:15 p.m.
Mariner vs Cedar Park Christian — 6:15 p.m.
Tenino vs Rochester — 6:45 p.m.
Franklin vs Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Kentridge vs Kentwood — 7:00 p.m.
Decatur vs Kentlake — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs Clover Park — 7:00 p.m.
Stadium vs Tahoma — 7:00 p.m.
Federal Way vs White River — 7:00 p.m.
Toutle Lake vs Toledo — 7:00 p.m.
Napavine vs Winlock — 7:00 p.m.
Forks vs Chief Leschi — 7:00 p.m.
Tumwater vs Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.
Shelton vs WF West — 7:00 p.m.
Centralia vs Black Hills — 7:00 p.m.
East Jefferson vs Klahowya — 7:00 p.m.
Sequim vs North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Bainbridge vs North Mason — 7:00 p.m.
Adna vs Morton/White Pass — 7:00 p.m.
Mossyrock vs Onalaska — 7:00 p.m.
Hoquiam vs Elma — 7:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
Nooksack Valley vs Ferndale — 7:15 p.m.
Granite Falls vs Marysville Getchell — 7:15 p.m.
Blaine vs Bellingham — 7:15 p.m.
Jackson vs Kamiak — 7:15 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley vs Meridian — 7:15 p.m.
Arlington vs Lake Stevens — 7:15 p.m.
Cascade vs Glacier Peak — 7:15 p.m.
Lynden vs Anacortes — 7:15 p.m.
Lakewood vs Lynden Christian — 7:15 p.m.
Eastside Catholic vs Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.