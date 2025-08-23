Servite vs. Corona Centennial: Live score updates for Top 25 California high school football game (8/22/2025)
Centennial will see a new Trinity League opponent.
The Huskies from Corona, under longtime coach Matt Logan, always take on the toughest and most talented Southern California has to offer.
On Friday starting at 7 p.m., Logan's perennial California power hosts Servite of Anaheim, which is led by one of the state's top returning tight ends in 6-foot-4, 245-pound Luke Sorensen, a Nebraska commit.
The two teams are both ranked in the High School On SI preseason top 25, with Centennial ranked No. 9 and Servite at No. 12.
Servite is part of one of the nation's top leagues, the Trinity League, which features the nation's top two ranked teams, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
Centennial annually plays Mater Dei and 2025 is no exception. The Huskies host Mater Dei Sept. 12, along with a road game at Santa Margarita on Aug. 28.
The Huskies feature five seniors among 247Sports' Top 247 seniors, linebacker Jonathan McKinley (Cal commit), tight end Keawe Browne, cornerback Therman Williams (Sacramento State), defensive lineman Kingston Schirmer (Cal) and yet another linebacker, Fifita Moore, (Princeton).
Centennial will have a new quarterback under center in Dominick Catalano, whose brother Anthony was a two-year starter for the Huskies in 2014 and 2015. During his 34-game career, Anthony Catalano completed 283 of 446 for 4,812 yards and 47 touchdowns.
How to watch
Watch the game live on the NFHS Network
LIVE UPDATES
1ST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN CENTENNIAL — Takes just three plays, 65-yard bomb from Catalano to Keawe Browne. 11:04 1Q. Centennial 7, Servite 0
TOUCHDOWN CENTENNIAL — After a bad punt snap, Centennial needs one play to go 15 yards, remarkable one-handed catch by Ty Plinski from Catalano. Game isn't even three minutes old. Centennial 14, Servite 0. 9:21 1Q.
TOUCHDOWN CENTENNIAL — Catalano flips the ball inside to fleet and elusive Malaki Davis, a 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore, who scampers about 35 yards for the touchdown. Centennial 21, Servite 0. 5:06 1Q. Centennial 21, Servite 0. 5:06 1Q.