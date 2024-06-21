Sierra Canyon basketball adds transfer Chris Nwuli, 4-star wing

HOOPS: Kade Bonam (2025) tells me he's transferring to Sierra Canyon for his senior season. Bonam averaged 16.4ppg, 5rpg for St. John Bosco in 20 games (missed time due to injury).



Bonam, listed at 6-foot-7, holds offers from UNLV, Fresno State and Cal State Northridge. pic.twitter.com/KQCQR8zuvg