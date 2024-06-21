High School

Sierra Canyon basketball adds transfer Chris Nwuli, 4-star wing

Chris Nwuli is a top recruit in the class of 2025 with offers from Ohio State, UCLA and San Diego State

4-star recruit Chris Nwuli has transferred from Wasatch Academy to Sierra Canyon
The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team has added a national recruit to its roster for the 2024-25 season, SBLive Sports confirmed Friday afternoon.

Chris Nwuli, a 2025 4-star wing, who played at Wasatch Academy in Utah last season has enrolled at Sierra Canyon in Chatworth, Calif. and is expected to be with the Trailblazers at Section 7 this weekend in Arizona.

Nwuli is listed at 6-foot-7, 200 pounds on 247Sports.com with offers from Ohio State, UCLA, San Diego State, and St. John's among a bevy of others. He's ranked the No. 56 prospect in the country, the No. 17 forward, and was ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in Utah.

Nwuli averaged 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a junior last season. Wasatch went 17-7.

It's Sierra Canyon's second incoming transfer to enroll this month. Forward Kade Bonam (2025) checked in from St. John Bosco on June 3. Bonam averaged 16.4 points and 5 rebounds per game last season in 20 games (missed time due to injury). Bonam holds offers from UNLV, Fresno State and Cal State Northridge.

Nwuli and Bonam, both listed at 6-foot-7, will add experience and size for the Trailblazers.

QUICK LOOK AT SC ROSTER

Sierra Canyon will return senior starters Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander, along with consistent rotational player Bryce James (2025) from last year's Trailblazer team (26-5). The team also returns Michael Baba (2025) and Stephen Kankole (2026) with promising freshman Jordan Mize.

Sierra Canyon is the only CIF Southern Section program to earn a berth to the Open Division playoffs since its creation in 2014.

