Six former California high school quarterbacks to start in the NFL playoffs
California will be well represented in the NFL playoffs this year.
Having the most starting quarterbacks from one state start in the postseason since 1992, six former California high school stars will lead their teams as the fight for the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy begins. Mixed with playoff veterans and playoff rookies, it will make for an interesting few weeks.
First up, is former Firebaugh High School standout Josh Allen, who will lead the 13-4 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 12 against the Denver Broncos. Allen finished the year having started in all 17 games, where he threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He also added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, continuing to be a dominant dual-threat guy and being a strong MVP candidate for much of the year.
Drafted by the Bills in 2018 after a standout college career at Wyoming, Allen's rise to stardom was anything but easy as in living in small town Firebaugh, he received little exposure as a prospect. Growing up as a Fresno State fan, his dream was to play quarterback for the Bulldogs, but after not being able to generate interest from them, or really any FBS of FCS program, Allen instead played one season at Reedley College. Despite shining in his lone season there, Allen only received interest from Eastern Michigan and Wyoming, ultimately choosing to play for the latter.
C.J. Stroud, a former star at Rancho Cucamonga who won the Inland Valley Bulletin offensive player of the year as a senior after throwing for 3,878 yards with 47 touchdowns, will start for the 10-7 Houston Texans and will make his second playoff appearance in as many seasons in the league. In 17 starts in 2024, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year passed for 3,727 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, taking a small step back from his breakout 2023 campaign. However, his leadership and performance this year was more than strong enough to help the Texans clinch their second straight AFC South title and earn a home playoff game, where they will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Jan. 11.
From San Clemente High School, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will make his playoff debut as a starting quarterback, where he will look to lead the 14-3 Vikings on a deep run. Signing a one-year prove it deal in the offseason, Darnold earned his Pro Bowl selection after throwing for a career high of 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. In high school, Darnold helped San Clemente reach the CIF Southern Section Southwest Division title game and finished the year having thrown for 3,000 yards with 39 touchdowns. He was a four-star recruit.
Also making their playoff debut is Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders. From Cajon High School in San Clemente, Daniels' rookie season saw him lead the Commanders to their first playoff appearance since 2020 and their first winning season (12-5) since 2016. After throwing for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, Daniels earned a Pro Bowl nod and is a frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year.
Rounding out the California quarterbacks are Jordan Love of the 11-6 Green Bay Packers and Jared Goff of the 15-2 Detroit Lions. Love, out of Liberty High School in Bakersfield, led the Packers to a third place finish in the NFC North and threw for 3,389 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games played, missing two games due to an MCL sprain. Goff, a standout during his days at Marin Catholic in Kentfield, helped the Lions clinch a first round bye in the NFC and led them to their best regular season in franchise history. Making his fourth Pro Bowl, Goff threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts.
The playoffs are officially underway and with the competition as fierce as ever, it will be interesting to see who comes out and top and comes away with a Super Bowl win added to their resume.