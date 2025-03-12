High School

Southern California girls basketball CIF State regional final scores: Etiwanda tops Ontario Christian

Etiwanda is headed back to the CIF State Open Division final for a third straight time.

Tarek Fattal

Etiwanda's Grace Knox attempts a jump shot against Ontario Christian at the CIF Southern Section Open Division final at the Toyota Arena on March 1, 2025.
Etiwanda's Grace Knox attempts a jump shot against Ontario Christian at the CIF Southern Section Open Division final at the Toyota Arena on March 1, 2025. / Taylor Martinez

Every team playing Tuesday night had one of two conversations regarding its future plans. You're either booking travel and hotels — or — thinking about what the off-season spring schedule will look like.

Win, you're headed to Sacramento for the CIF State finals. Lose, the season is over.

The CIF State SoCal regional finals were played Tuesday night, here are the scores and notable stats from each game.

SOCAL REGIONAL FINAL SCORES & STATS

OPEN - Etiwanda 67, Ontario Christian 62: The Eagles avenge its loss to Ontario Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final by punching a ticket to the program's third straight CIF State Open Division championship against Archbishop Mitty — also for a third consecutive matchup.

Puff Morris had a team-high 19 points, Arynn Finley added 16 and Chasity Rice had 11 for Etiwanda. Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian had 22 points. Tati Griffin had 16.

DIVISION I - Sage Hill 52, Windward 41

DIVISION II - Rancho Bernardo 35, Monache 25

DIVISION III - Mater Dei Catholic 51, El Camino Real 38

DIVISION IV - Whitney 47, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 42

DIVISION V - Rosamond 68, Hillcrest 41

CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES

OPEN DIVISION

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

DIVISION V

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

