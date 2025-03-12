Southern California girls basketball CIF State regional final scores: Etiwanda tops Ontario Christian
Every team playing Tuesday night had one of two conversations regarding its future plans. You're either booking travel and hotels — or — thinking about what the off-season spring schedule will look like.
Win, you're headed to Sacramento for the CIF State finals. Lose, the season is over.
The CIF State SoCal regional finals were played Tuesday night, here are the scores and notable stats from each game.
SOCAL REGIONAL FINAL SCORES & STATS
OPEN - Etiwanda 67, Ontario Christian 62: The Eagles avenge its loss to Ontario Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final by punching a ticket to the program's third straight CIF State Open Division championship against Archbishop Mitty — also for a third consecutive matchup.
Puff Morris had a team-high 19 points, Arynn Finley added 16 and Chasity Rice had 11 for Etiwanda. Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian had 22 points. Tati Griffin had 16.
DIVISION I - Sage Hill 52, Windward 41
DIVISION II - Rancho Bernardo 35, Monache 25
DIVISION III - Mater Dei Catholic 51, El Camino Real 38
DIVISION IV - Whitney 47, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 42
DIVISION V - Rosamond 68, Hillcrest 41
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: