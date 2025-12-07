Southern California's best high school basketball freshmen to watch
This year's high school basketball freshmen class is loaded, and there are some notable last names with rich basketball bloodlines, too.
Former NBA guards Cuttino Mobley and Will Conroy have sons Myles Mobley and Will Conroy Jr. at Village Christian. Austin Acy is the son of another former NBA'r in Quincy Acy.
Then there are standouts all by themselves including Long Beach Millikan's Quali Giran and Phillip Reed of Palisades.
Here is a list of the standout 2029 basketball players in SoCal:
Austin Acy, Alemany
Austin Acy is the son of former NBA player Quincy Acy. Austin is averaging an impressive 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season through six games. The Warriors are 6-0.
Acy is listed at 6-foot-4, and recently had a 27-point, 12-rebounds performance in a win over Narbonne.
Zach Arnold, San Gabriel Academy
Arnold is already showing the ability to handle pressure at the point guard position. The 5-foot-11 freshman is averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. He was impressive in his varsity debut against Harvard-Westlake, and tallied 22 points in a big win over Redondo Union.
Will Conroy Jr., Village Christian
Will Conroy Jr. has been averaging more than 25 points per game and made his big mark when he hit a game-winner over Crespi at home in a 78-77 win. He followed up that performance with 39 points in a win over Tampa Catholic.
Conroy is the son of former NBA guard Will Conroy, who is the assistant men's basketball coach at USC.
Quali Giran, LB Millikan
Giran created headlines on opening night. The standout freshman scored 31 points against Sierra Canyon in a narrow loss. He's been stellar since, averaging a shade over 22 points per game. He's also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
He was on the radar of college recruiters already, but his shot-making ability against Sierra Canyon earned him a UCLA offer less than 24 hours later.
Tariq Johnson, Servite
Johnson could be the best freshman in Orange County. He leads Servite in scoring with 16 points per game under new coach Matt Kanne, who has the Friars at 8-1 to start the season.
Johnson is also averaging 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He's proven to be clutch, too. He hit a game-winner at Pauley Pavilion to beat Loyola on November 22.
Bryshon McGee, Pacifica/Oxnard
This long, rangy lefty is going to be fun to watch for the next four seasons. McGee is listed at 6-foot-4 with great leaping ability. He's averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for coach Bobby Tenorio's Tritons,
Phillip Reed, Palisades
Reed leads the Dolphins in scoring, according to MaxPreps. He's pouring in 24 points and nabbing 10 rebounds per game. He could already be one of the best players in the City Section as a 9th grader. Reed is listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds.
MORE FRESHMAN TO WATCH
(Alphabetical)
Kameron Augustin, Fairfax
Jakai Black, Cleveland
Nalu Clark, Heritage Christian
Jaeden Collins, Malibu
Ben Davis, St. Monica Prep
Deyshawn Deyampert, Eastvale Roosevelt
Robinson Diaz, Los Alamitos
Dean Dohrmann, Canyon/Anaheim
Jesse Edema, Rolling Hills Prep
Logan Faux, Washington Prep
Romeo Flores, Mission Bay
Landon George, Verbum Dei
Jeremiah Graham, Long Beach Poly
Cash Harris, San Juan Hills
Kiefer Johnson, St. Augustine
Brayden Labrot, St. Bonaventure
TJ Lazenby, Heritage Christian
Boogie McLeod, Sage Hill
Myke McQueen, St. Anthony
DJ Meekins, Mayfair
Skylar Melton, University
Nico Micelli, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
Austin Miller, Bellflower
Myles Mobley, Village Christian
Darrellreon Morris, St. Pius
Dakota Ray, Harvard-Westlake
Dakari Riley, LA Jordan
Bryce Shamburger, Malibu
Braylen Sherwood, Chaminade
Mateo Smith, King/Drew
Will Spurgiesz, St. Augustine
Mike Taylor, Cathedral
Jackson Thomas, Harvard-Westlake
Travis Walton Jr., Eastvale Roosevelt
Tyler Yeargyn, Windward
Hudson Zamudio, Monrovia
