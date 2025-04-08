St. Francis baseball rebuilds and rises behind senior ace Nick Chow
After a last-minute coaching change forced Mountain View’s St. Francis High School baseball program into a rebuilding mode last season, the team endured a tough year, finishing 13-14-1 in a season marked by growing pains. But head coach Erik Wagle and his squad are proving this year that the hard work is paying off. Currently sitting at 11-4, St. Francis holds second place in the West Catholic League and ranks 35th in California.
A major factor in the team’s resurgence has been Wagle’s pitching staff—anchored in part by senior Nick Chow. A converted first baseman, Chow has become a standout in the starting rotation just a year after transitioning to the mound.
After undergoing elbow surgery that sidelined him his sophomore year, Chow felt he had lost his "batter's eye,” and as the team’s needs shifted, he found new success on the mound. Last season, Wagle utilized him as a closer while building up the program.
“We lacked depth last year, and I was able to leverage him at the end of games,” Wagle says. “There were other benefits, like limiting his innings after surgery.”
Determined to raise the team’s level, Wagle brought his players into the Kinetic Sports Institute in Morgan Hill, a gym he owns. Offseason training, including for Chow, paid dividends heading into this year.
Now serving as a starter, Chow has brought energy and momentum to the team. With a fastball-slider combo, he’s posted a dominant 1.17 ERA over 36 innings, striking out 43 batters—nearly a third of those he’s faced.
One of the few seniors on a young roster, Chow sets the tone with his work ethic.
“Because he was All-WCAL last year, he earned instant credibility with the younger guys,” Wagle explains. “Physically, he’s a big presence, and with his Division I commitment, he brings a unique type of leadership.”
Though mild-mannered off the field, Chow lights up when talking baseball. He thrives on the mental elements of pitching.
“Just toying with the batter and striking him out is an awesome feeling,” he says with a grin. “I like being in control of the pace—it’s a one-on-one battle.”
Chow credits his past role as a closer for sharpening his mental game and poise under pressure, but it’s not as simple as that alone.
“We’re pretty analytical here,” Wagle notes. “And he dives into that at a pretty high level.”
That preparation has paid off: just one batter homered off Chow last year, and no one has gone yard against him in 2025.
Despite his own strong start, Chow is quick to credit the team. “We’ve had a great hitting performance,” he says. “It sounds kind of weird to say, but I feel like a proud dad or something.”
Chow committed to Santa Clara University’s prestigious baseball program during his junior year. Under head coach Rusty Filter, he’s already receiving tips to elevate his game.
“He gave me advice on using my lower body to hopefully get a velo jump,” Chow says.
Looking ahead, he’s setting clear goals for his first year at SCU. “I want to develop a third pitch—something off-speed. My mechanics aren’t super polished just yet.”
Coach Wagle is confident Chow will get there. “He’s going to see the velocity jump he’s aiming for as he continues to grow into his body,” he says.
Chow’s excitement for his baseball future shines through as he talks about his upcoming time at SCU. “I just want to get through senior year so I can go experience college life and play baseball!”