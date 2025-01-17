St. Ignatius football coach Lenny Vandermade to join Carson Palmer at Santa Margarita
Driven by family considerations and an offer he couldn’t refuse from his old college roommate, St. Ignatius football coach Lenny Vandermade is headed to Santa Margarita High School.
The Bay Area coach of the year as selected by the San Francisco Chronicle and San Jose Mercury News will be Santa Margarita’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach with Carson Palmer, who was named the Eagles’ head coach in December.
Vandermade was a starting offensive lineman for USC when Palmer won a Heisman Trophy for the Trojans in 2002.
“My parents are down there, my mother-in-law and her grandkids are there in Southern California,” Vandermade said. “It’s hard to leave because St. Ignatius has been so good to me. Class acts from the top and from start to finish. I have nothing but love and appreciation for all of them and the kids.”
Vandermade, who led the Wildcats to their first Central Coast Section Open Division title in more than a decade in 2024, left after two seasons, going 8-5 in his first season and 10-3 during a West Catholic Athletic League co-championship season.
He told the team Thursday afternoon. The news of Vandermade's departure was first reported on X, formely known as Twitter, by Ethan Kassel.
“That’s the hard part for sure,” he said. “The kids were nothing but good and respectful. Some kids took it harder than others.”
Palmer and Vandermade were two of eight housemates during college and remained in touch after they graduated. Vandermade was a high school All-American offensive lineman for mythical national champion Mater Dei in 1996, a four-year starter at USC when he and Palmer won a national crown in 2003.
He played briefly in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
His coaching rounds took him collegiately to San Diego State, the University of San Diego and USC, to the high school ranks at Loyola-Los Angeles and Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita and to NFL internships with the 2015 Super Bowl champion Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
Now he returns to Santa Margarita to play in the gauntlet of the Trinity League which features his alma mater and St. John Bosco, which have split up state Open Division titles since 2016.
He and his son Isaia will head to Southern California on Sunday. His wife and the rest of the kids will join them in the summer.
“There’s a lot of work to be done (at Santa Margarita),” Vandermade said. “That Trinity League is a beast. We’ll just put them in the best situations possible and go from there. I can’t wait to get started.”