St. Ignatius' Soren Hummel voted top quarterback in the CIF-Central Coast Section by fans
St. Ignatius is a lock to have one of the best offenses in CIF-Central Coast Section football this season.
And senior signal caller Soren Hummel is a major reason why.
In his second season as a starter last year, Hummel threw for 1,340 yards and seven touchdowns to three picks on 58.2-percent completion through 10 regular season games. He also helped lead the Wildcats to a 21-17 victory over league foe Valley Christian in the CIF-CCS D1 quarterfinals, which was their second narrow win over the Warriors in less than a month.
St. Ignatius (7-5) also knocked off traditional Northern California powers Jesuit (Carmichael), Cathedral Catholic, and Bellarmine College Prep en-route to its first (unabridged) winning season since 2019.
Despite playing a West Catholic Athletic League schedule, the Wildcats were not only productive but also consistent all year on offense. They scored an average of 26 points per game despite getting clamped by the conference's top dogs, Serra and Saint Francis. All but one of St. Ignatius' wins came in one-score games, but Hummel and company repeatedly proved capable of operating better under pressure than their foes.
For his part in the Wildcats' offensive resurgence, fans have voted Hummel the top quarterback in the Central Coast Section entering the 2024 campaign. And St. Ignatius' offense is primed for its best year yet in Hummel's tenure. The Wildcats bring back their all-conference signal caller as a senior, and that's just the start.
St. Ignatius also returns WCAL Offensive Lineman of the Year and Texas commit John Mills, another star lineman in WCAL Freshman of the Year Isaia Vandermade, leading rusher Jarious Hogan, one of NorCal's top junior tight ends in Manaomia Tito, and WCAL Kicker of the Year Odhran Kenny. Health permitting, the Wildcats are a safe bet to remain one of the section's most consistent offenses. And if any new stars emerge at wide receiver, with senior Quinn Folk as one of the top candidates, this group may have quite a high ceiling with its chemistry and positional balance.
Hummel and his Wildcats open the season at San Ramon Valley on Friday, Aug. 30. St. Ignatius will follow the matchup with only two more non-league contests, against Tamalpais and Cathedral Catholic, before opening West Catholic play against incumbent champion Serra on Sep. 27.