California high school football: Top running backs in CIF Central Coast Section
The position is devalued. It’s no longer a marquee spot. Running backs are utterly interchangeable.
That’s the notion at the highest level, the NFL, and somewhat in college ball as well. But not in high schools. A breakaway, punishing running back is marquee at the prep level.
And here are 10 of the top backs to watch in the Central Coast Section for the 2024 season, along with a few more.
The list (in order) is based on three equal parts, previous production, recruit-ability and level of competition.
If we missed anyone, email mitch@scorebooklive.com. The season starts for most CCS teams in about a month, Aug. 28-30.
Last year, Sobrato running back Noah Taylor (2,548 yards, 27 touchdowns) and Del Mar quarterback Andre Latimore (2,286, 31) led the second in rushing but both graduated. In fact, the top 11 rushers in the CCS — according to the MaxPreps leaderboard — all graduated, leaving the door wide open for new stars to emerge.
CCS’S TOP 10 RUNNING BACKS TO WATCH IN 2024
1. Kingston Keanaaina, Saint Francis, Sr.
Expect huge numbers in 2024 for the powerful and fleet 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, who has seven college offers including BYU, San Diego State and Washington State. In eight games as a sophomore he rushed for 780 yards and 10 TDs and last season, upped those numbers to 1,309 and 16.
2. Evan Usher, Woodside, Jr.
The 6-2, 195-pounder already has rushed for 3,091 career yards and 40 touchdowns, including 1,342 and 17 last season. He rushed 26 times for 271 yards and three TDs in a 39-30 win over overfelt. He’s led his team to a record of 15-7 over the last two seasons.
3. Eli Dukes, Palma, So.
As a freshman, Dukes (5-10, 175) was called up to varsity midway through the season and promptly rushed for 1,182 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s a major prospect.
4. Jarious Hogan, St. Ignatius, Sr.
The first-team All-West Catholic Athletic League running back played just eight games total due to injury. He rushed for 518 yards and 11 touchdowns and added two more TDs as a receiver. The 5-8, 180-pounder should put up much bigger names as a senior.
5. Marcel Leggett, Valley Christian, Sr.
Listed as an athlete, Leggett (5-10, 175) rushed for 141 times for 756 yards last season and seven touchdowns but figures to get a lot more carries in 2024. Also a defensive back and returner, Leggett has an offer from Knox College and interest from Cal Poly, Fresno State and San Jose State.
6. Emmanuel Fitzgerald, San Mateo, Sr.
The rugged 6-1, 225-pounder rushed 206 times last season for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games. He’ll likely get a heavier workload in 2024.
7. Enobong Wirth, Monterey, Sr.
Another power back, the 5-10, 205-pounder rushed 149 times for 930 yards and 10 scores in 2023, leading the Dores to an 8-4 record. He was also a mainstay on defense with 57 tackles.
8. Christopher Rasmussen-Horan, North Monterey County, Sr.
Another strong back, the 5-11, 200-pounder rushed 132 times for 771 yards (5.8 average) with seven touchdowns.
9. Obryan Flanigan, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Jr.
A first-team All-WCAL member as a sophomore, the 6-foot, 185-pounder showed skills both at running back (256 yards, two touchdowns) and receiver (32 catches, 457 yards, three TDs). He’ll get a lot more touches in 2024.
10. Elijah Fields, South San Francisco, Sr.
Averaged a crazy 15.24 yards per carry en route to 686 yards and 11 touchdowns for one of the section’s top teams. The Warriors went 12-2, their first winning season since 2012.
More RBs (alphabetical) to watch
- Dante Allendorf, Hillsdale, Sr.
- Henry Buenrostro, Fremont, Sr.
- Jonathan Cruz, Sobrato, Sr.
- Lazaro Faraj-Washington, Mitty, Jr.
- Duron Hall, Overfelt, Sr.
- Nano Latu, Serra, Sr.
- Zach Perez, Terra Nova, Sr.