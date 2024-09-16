St. John Bosco football overpowers San Mateo Serra for convincing victory (photos)
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA — Quarterback Matai Fuiava threw three touchdown passes - all during the first half - to lead No. 2 St. John Bosco over San Mateo Serra 56-16 on Saturday afternoon in the Bay Area.
It marked the first time the powerhouse Braves (4-0) had traveled to Northern California for a game. It also was a rematch of the 2022 CIF State Open Division title game in which Bosco defeated the Padres.
The matchup drew a standing-room-only crowd to Brady Family Stadium at Freitas Field on the campus of San Mateo High School. NFL legend Tom Brady played his high school career at Serra.
The Braves scored first on a 62-yard touchdown run by Maliq Allen with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a touchdown by Serra (1-2), Bosco grabbed the lead for good when quarterback Matai Fuiava connected with receiver Carson Clark on a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play.
Freshman receiver Darren Tubbs had two touchdown catches for the Braves - one covering 28-yards from Fuiava in the first half and a 32-yard scoring pass in the second half from freshman Koa Malau'ulu, who relieved Fuiava with the game well in hand.
The game's final touchdown came on an 88-yard interception return by Bosco linebacker Cole Clifton late in the fourth quarter.
View exclusive photos taken by SBLive's Director of Photography Todd Shurtleff in San Mateo: