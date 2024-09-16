High School

St. John Bosco football overpowers San Mateo Serra for convincing victory (photos)

Behind three touchdown passes by Matai Fuiava, the No. 2-ranked Braves routed the Padres 56-16 in their first visit to Northern California

Todd Shurtleff

Running back Maliq Allen of St. John Bosco scored the game's first touchdown on Saturday against San Mateo Serra.
Running back Maliq Allen of St. John Bosco scored the game's first touchdown on Saturday against San Mateo Serra. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA — Quarterback Matai Fuiava threw three touchdown passes - all during the first half - to lead No. 2 St. John Bosco over San Mateo Serra 56-16 on Saturday afternoon in the Bay Area.

It marked the first time the powerhouse Braves (4-0) had traveled to Northern California for a game. It also was a rematch of the 2022 CIF State Open Division title game in which Bosco defeated the Padres.

The matchup drew a standing-room-only crowd to Brady Family Stadium at Freitas Field on the campus of San Mateo High School. NFL legend Tom Brady played his high school career at Serra.

The Braves scored first on a 62-yard touchdown run by Maliq Allen with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter.

Following a touchdown by Serra (1-2), Bosco grabbed the lead for good when quarterback Matai Fuiava connected with receiver Carson Clark on a 65-yard touchdown pass on the first play.

Freshman receiver Darren Tubbs had two touchdown catches for the Braves - one covering 28-yards from Fuiava in the first half and a 32-yard scoring pass in the second half from freshman Koa Malau'ulu, who relieved Fuiava with the game well in hand.

The game's final touchdown came on an 88-yard interception return by Bosco linebacker Cole Clifton late in the fourth quarter.

View exclusive photos taken by SBLive's Director of Photography Todd Shurtleff in San Mateo:

Photo
The view of Freitas Field pregame before St. John Bosco faced Serra on Saturday afternoon at San Mateo High School. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco and Serra fans enjoy the many food options before the game. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Volunteers barbecue chicken directly next to the stadium. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
The first group of Bosco players head to the field for pregame warmups. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Serra head coach Pat Walsh and his son, Charles, share a hug pregame. Charles is a sophomore receiver. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco head coach Jason Negro (left) chats with Serra coach Pat Walsh pregame. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Serra head coach Pat Walsh opens the doors to prepare for his team to take the field before the kick off. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco players take the field before the kick off. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Serra players rush onto the the field before the kick off. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Players and staff from Bosco and Serra as well as the officials lined up for the national anthem. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Saturday's game was played at Brady Family Stadium on the campus of San Mateo High School. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
It was standing-room-only crowd on Saturday at Freitas Field. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco defensive lineman Dutch Horisk tackles a Serra running back. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco running back Maliq Allen breaks into the open while scoring on a 62-yard run. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco offensive lineman Adrian Tavui (left) squares off with Serra's Quinn Seeberan. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco quarterback Matai Fuiava throws a 65-yard touchdown pass. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco and Serra players shake hands at midfield following the game. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Photo
Bosco head coach Jason Negro addresses his team following their victory. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Published |Modified
Todd Shurtleff

TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/California