St. John Bosco vs Orange Lutheran: Live score updates of top CIF Southern Section matchup - October 10, 2025
Get game updates from a top California high school football matchup between the Braves and the Lancers
The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves ( 6-0) play the No. 10 Orange Lutheran Lancers (3-3) on Friday at Orange Coast College.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT.
Players to Watch
St. John Bosco
- Madden Williams, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
- Daniel Odom, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Oklahoma
- Joshua Holland, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
- Jailen Hill, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
- Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, Jr., S - 4-star uncommitted
- Brandon Nash, So., S 4-star uncommitted
Orange Lutheran
- Sam Utu, Sr., OL - 4-star committed to Alabama
- Nico Bland, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted
- Lucas Rhoa, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
- Marcus Fakatou, So., DL - 5-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
