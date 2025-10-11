High School

St. John Bosco vs Orange Lutheran: Live score updates of top CIF Southern Section matchup - October 10, 2025

Get game updates from a top California high school football matchup between the Braves and the Lancers

Jack Butler

Matai Fuiava of St. John Bosco speaking to the team trainer. / Tarek Fattal

The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves ( 6-0) play the No. 10 Orange Lutheran Lancers (3-3) on Friday at Orange Coast College.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT.

Players to Watch

St. John Bosco

  • Madden Williams, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Daniel Odom, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Oklahoma
  • Joshua Holland, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
  • Jailen Hill, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, Jr., S - 4-star uncommitted
  • Brandon Nash, So., S 4-star uncommitted

Orange Lutheran

  • Sam Utu, Sr., OL - 4-star committed to Alabama
  • Nico Bland, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted
  • Lucas Rhoa, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
  • Marcus Fakatou, So., DL - 5-star uncommitted

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

