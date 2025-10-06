Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (10/5/25)
League play officially kicked off this week for almost every team in the Southland.
Most notably, the Trinity, Mission, Big West and Baseline leagues started either Thursday or Friday night. Some results will certainly impact the latest Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
There was drama Friday night in the Sierra Canyon-Serra game when the Trailblazers thought Serra was falling to the ground faking cramps to slow down their offense. (STORY)
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0)
The Braves beat JSerra 70-21 thanks to Koa Malau'ulu's five touchdown passes. | vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.
2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0)
The Trailblazers beat Serra 30-0 in a drama-filled night (STORY). | vs. Chaminade
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1)
Matt Logan got win No. 300 with a victory over Roosevelt 62-20. | vs. Vista Murrieta
4. MATER DEI (5-1)
Monarchs beat Orange Lutheran 25-10. | vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium,
5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1)
The Diablos rout Long Beach Poly 56-7. | vs. San Clemente, Oct. 17
6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2)
The Eagles take down Servite 17-7. | vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0)
Coming off a bye week. | vs Edison at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3)
Lancers lost to Mater Dei 25-10. | vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College.
9. SERVITE (4-2)
Friars fall to Santa Margarita 17-7. | vs. JSerra at Cerritos College
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1)
Jeremiah Watson has been unstoppable. Nighthawks beat Norco 55-45. | vs. Chaparral
11. BEAUMONT (5-1)
Rolled Redlands 58-0. | at Cajon
12. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0)
CdM takes down San Juan Hills 33-10 to stay unbeaten. | vs. Newport Harbor, Saturday
13. LEUZINGER (5-1)
The Olympians win their Bay League opener over Inglewood 43-32. | vs. Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium, Thursday
14. DAMIEN (5-1)
The Spartans finally all after a 5-0 start, losing to Rancho Cucamonga in a nail-biter 24-22. | at Etiwanda
15. CHAPARRAL (3-3)
The Pumas start league play 1-0 with a quality win over Vista Murrieta 28-20. | at Murrieta Valley
16. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1)
Broncos lose first game of the year to Chapparal 28-20. | at Corona Centennial
17. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-2)
The Stallions fall to Corona del Mar 33-10. | vs. Yorba Linda
18. GARDENA SERRA (3-3)
Tough night in Chatsworth, losing to Sierra Canyon 33-0. The Cavs didn't complete one pass. | vs. Loyola at SoFi, Thursday
19. JSERRA (3-3)
The Lions lose to No. 1 St. John Bosco 70-21. | vs. Servite at Cerritos College
20. PACIFICA/OXNARD (6-0)
QB Taylor Lee leads the Tritons to a hard-fought 17-13 win over Oaks Christian. | vs. St. Bonaventure
21. DOWNEY (5-1)
The Vikings top Mayfair 33-14. | vs. La Mirada
22. TUSTIN (4-2)
The Tillers blanked Cypress 39-0. | vs. Trabuco Hills
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-3)
The Tritons beat Coronado in Las Vegas 39-14. | BYE
24. YORBA LINDA (5-1)
A convincing win over Villa Park 28-7. | at San Juan Hills
25. NOTRE DAME SHERMAN OAKS (4-2)
Notre Dame takes down Loyola 35-10 in its Mission League opener. | at Bishop Amat
