St. John Bosco vs. St. Frances Academy: How To Watch High School On SI's Game of the week - Sep. 5, 2025

The most highly anticipated game of the week No. 2 St. John Bosco is going head to head with No. 4 St. Frances Academy (MD) at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, CA. The field will be filled with. star studded talent it's one you won't want to miss.

No. 4 St. Frances Academy (MD) is traveling over 2,600 miles to face off against No. 2 St. John Bosco (CA) in a game that everyone is saying could have 'Game of the Year' written all over it. The field will be filled with star studded talent and not to mention 76 guys in this game have at least one Division 1 College Scholarship offer. That should say a lot about how highly anticipated this Friday Night Lights matchup is that will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch St. John Bosco vs. St. Frances Academy

What: A highly anticipated match-up between a pair of nationally-ranked high school powerhouses, each ready to take the main stage to determine who is the King of High School football. Will the Braves keep their No. 2 spot or will the Panthers shake things up?

When: 7:00 pm Pacific Time on Friday September 5th

Where: St. John Bosco's own Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, CA

How to Watch: Live on The NFHS Network

Who to keep your eye on during the Friday Night Lights Matchup

Who isn't there to keep your eye on with a field thats loaded with star studded talent but one battle that everyone is excited to see is St. Frances 5-star edge and Maryland commit Zion Elee against Bosco sophomore standout quarterback Koa Malau'ulu. Koa has continued to show his arm strength and leadership on the field. Before the season he told High School On SI's Mitch Stephens, when asked why he loves to play the quarterback position:

"I love the thrill in those high pressure situations. I also love making my family proud in the stands and seeing the smiles on their faces after every game."

St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau'ulu passes. / Photo by Heston Quan

Two national powerhouses will be on one big stage. Why wouldn't you want to tune in?

