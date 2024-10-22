High School

Star power: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei features 49 players with at least 3-star ranking or Division 1 offers

In a battle of the nation's top two-ranked teams with staggering freshmen and sophomore classes, top-ranked Mater Dei scores unofficial recruiting-star rating edge

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco battled for the 2023 CIF Division I championship game at the LA Memorial Coliseum. As always the game was up for grabs, though the Monarchs won this won going away, 35-7, about six weeks after St. John Bosco shutout Mater Dei, 28-0.
When national No. 2 St. John Bosco (8-0) and No. 1 Mater Dei (7-0) meet every year in October, the skies seem to always clear, a new moon rises and star gazing is at its finest. 

The Trinity League high school powers, always fighting for national, section and league championships, are blessed with talent-rich rosters that some colleges would covet. Or, at least a big chunk of. 

The 2024 regular-season game, which takes place Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl — home of the Monarchs, is no exception. 

By our unofficial count, there are 49 players who have either earned at least 3-star recruiting rankings by 247Sports, or received a Division I offer. 

By our star-system count, which we did with a slight twist, Mater Dei owns a 73-52 edge in stars. A 5-star player — there’s only one in Mater Dei junior wide receiver Chris Henry — receives five points, 4-star players earn 4 points, etc. 

Players who have not yet received recruiting rankings — mostly because of their freshmen or sophomore status — but have offers are awarded one point under this system). 

Upon researching this story, one of the more amazing facts is the amount of freshmen and sophomores on both rosters, which means this rivalry of epic talents doesn’t appear to be slowing down. 

MATER DEI-BOSCO MIGHT MEET ONLY ONCE: Here's why

A staggering 66 players combined on the rosters — out of 150 (74 on Bosco, 76 on Mater Dei) — are either freshman or sophomores. That’s 44%. Eighteen players on the two teams are freshmen, including St. John Bosco starting quarterback Koa Malau’ulu. 

Look for wall-to-wall cover all week by SBLive’s Tarek Fattal and staff leading up to and including Friday’s game. 

BY THE STARS: ST. JOHN BOSCO VS. MATER DEI      

5-STAR RECRUITS

MATER DEI

(Class of 2026)

1. (ranking in California class) WR Chris Henry Jr., 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Ohio State commit

4-STAR RECRUITS

MATER DEI

(Class of 2025)

  • 7. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-1, 190, Alabama
  • 8. CB Daryus Dixson, 6-0, 180, Penn State
  • 16. LB Nasir Wyatt, 6-2, 220, Oregon
High school football, California, Mater Dei High School, top recruits, University of Oregon Ducks
Mater Dei pass rusher Nasir Wyatt eyes the St. Frances quarterback during the 2023 high school football season. / Photo by John Bowers
  • 24. RB Jordon Davison, 6-0, 215, Oregon

(Class of 2026)

  • 3. OT Kodi Greene, 6-6, 285, Oregon
  • 6. WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 6-2, 180
  • 16. DL Tomuhini Topui, 6-3, 320, Oregon
  • 23. DE Shaun Scott, 6-3, 230

(Class of 2027)

  • 2. TE Mark Bowman, 6-5, 215

ST. JOHN BOSCO

(Class of 2025)

  • 9. DE Epi Sitanilei, 6-5, 220, UCLA

Class of 2026

  • 28. WR Daniel Odom, 6-1, 180
  • 29. WR Madden Williams, 6-1, 185
high school football, California, St. John Bosco
Receiver Madden Williams of St. John Bosco (Calif.) goes up for a pass over two Sierra Canyon defenders. / Photo by Rene Morales

(Class of 2027)

  • 13. LB Ethan Coach, 6-3, 205

3-STAR RECRUITS

MATER DEI

(Class of 2025)

  • 31. WR Marcus Harrison, 6-1, 185, Oklahoma
  • 34. QB Dash Beierly, 6-1, 215, Washington
California high school football, Mater Dei High School
Dash Beierly throws the ball for Mater Dei against Corona Centennial on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Greg Stein
  • 35. LB Abduall Sanders, 6-2, 225, Alabama
  • 99. OL Sione Tohi, 6-3, 356, Arizona
  • 100. DL Semi Taulanga, 5-11, 300, Utah

(Class of 2026)

  • 74. CB CJ Lavender, 6-10, 170
  • 91. WR Jewellz Parm, 5-10, 150
  • 175. TE Owen Shannon, 6-7, 215

ST. JOHN BOSCO

(Class of 2025)

  • 165. DE Austin Coronado, 6-3, 220
  • 222. S Jacob Holmes, 6-1, 175

(Class of 2026)

  • 39. CB Joshua Holland, 6-2, 175, USC
  • 50. DE Dutch Horisk, 6-2, 240, Oregon
  • 52. WR Carson Cark, 5-9, 170
High school football, California, St. John Bosco
St. John Bosco receiver Carson Clark had one of four touchdown catches for the Braves in a 56-17 win over Serra on 9/14/2024 / Photo: DennIs Lee
  • 85. DL Laneselota Olive-Enos, 6-1, 255
  • 102. WR Christian Davis, 5-10, 170
  • 143. TE Na’o Tito, 6-3, 205

OTHER CONFIRMED PLAYERS WITH COLLEGE OFFERS


MATER DEI

(Class of 2027)

  • WR Gavin Honore, 5-10, 175 (West Virginia)
  • QB Furian Infererra, 6-3, 190 (6 offers)
  • CB Danny Lang, 6-1, 170 (11 offers)
  • OL Lex Mailangi, 6-3, 330 (11 offers)
  • LB Ezekiel Su’a, 6-0, 205 (Louisville, Maryland)
  • DL Montana Toilolo, 6-3, 260, (8 offers)
  • DL Matamagi Uiagalelei, 6-4, 225 (7 offers)

(Class of 2028)

  • DB Ace Leutele, 6-1, 195 (Arizona, Miami, Syracuse)

ST. JOHN BOSCO

(Class of 2027)

  • LB Justin Coach, 6-2, 205 (Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, UNLV)
  • S Dillon Davis, 6-1, 185 (Arizona, California)
  • LB Kekoa Peko, 6-0, 240 (San Jose State, Washington State)
  • DE Richard Orosco, 6-4, 240 (San Diego State)
  • DB Jashaun Shaffer, 5-11, 175 (New Mexico, Central Michigan)
  • S Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, 6-2, 195 (9 offers)

(Class of 2028)

  • RB Corey Hinton Jr., 5-9, 186 (UNLV)
  • QB Koa Malau’ulu, 6-2, 180 (New Mexico)
California, high school football
Koa Malau'ulu of St. John Bosco / Tarek Fattal
  • QB Brodie Scheinberg, 6-3, 170 (Portland State, Syracuse)
  • WR Jayden Taylor, 5-9, 170 (Syracuse)
  • WR Darren Tubbs, 5-10, 175 (Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Washington)
MITCH STEPHENS

