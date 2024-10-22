Star power: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei features 49 players with at least 3-star ranking or Division 1 offers
When national No. 2 St. John Bosco (8-0) and No. 1 Mater Dei (7-0) meet every year in October, the skies seem to always clear, a new moon rises and star gazing is at its finest.
The Trinity League high school powers, always fighting for national, section and league championships, are blessed with talent-rich rosters that some colleges would covet. Or, at least a big chunk of.
The 2024 regular-season game, which takes place Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl — home of the Monarchs, is no exception.
By our unofficial count, there are 49 players who have either earned at least 3-star recruiting rankings by 247Sports, or received a Division I offer.
By our star-system count, which we did with a slight twist, Mater Dei owns a 73-52 edge in stars. A 5-star player — there’s only one in Mater Dei junior wide receiver Chris Henry — receives five points, 4-star players earn 4 points, etc.
Players who have not yet received recruiting rankings — mostly because of their freshmen or sophomore status — but have offers are awarded one point under this system).
Upon researching this story, one of the more amazing facts is the amount of freshmen and sophomores on both rosters, which means this rivalry of epic talents doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
A staggering 66 players combined on the rosters — out of 150 (74 on Bosco, 76 on Mater Dei) — are either freshman or sophomores. That’s 44%. Eighteen players on the two teams are freshmen, including St. John Bosco starting quarterback Koa Malau’ulu.
BY THE STARS: ST. JOHN BOSCO VS. MATER DEI
5-STAR RECRUITS
MATER DEI
(Class of 2026)
1. (ranking in California class) WR Chris Henry Jr., 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Ohio State commit
4-STAR RECRUITS
MATER DEI
(Class of 2025)
- 7. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-1, 190, Alabama
- 8. CB Daryus Dixson, 6-0, 180, Penn State
- 16. LB Nasir Wyatt, 6-2, 220, Oregon
- 24. RB Jordon Davison, 6-0, 215, Oregon
(Class of 2026)
- 3. OT Kodi Greene, 6-6, 285, Oregon
- 6. WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 6-2, 180
- 16. DL Tomuhini Topui, 6-3, 320, Oregon
- 23. DE Shaun Scott, 6-3, 230
(Class of 2027)
- 2. TE Mark Bowman, 6-5, 215
ST. JOHN BOSCO
(Class of 2025)
- 9. DE Epi Sitanilei, 6-5, 220, UCLA
Class of 2026
- 28. WR Daniel Odom, 6-1, 180
- 29. WR Madden Williams, 6-1, 185
(Class of 2027)
- 13. LB Ethan Coach, 6-3, 205
3-STAR RECRUITS
MATER DEI
(Class of 2025)
- 31. WR Marcus Harrison, 6-1, 185, Oklahoma
- 34. QB Dash Beierly, 6-1, 215, Washington
- 35. LB Abduall Sanders, 6-2, 225, Alabama
- 99. OL Sione Tohi, 6-3, 356, Arizona
- 100. DL Semi Taulanga, 5-11, 300, Utah
(Class of 2026)
- 74. CB CJ Lavender, 6-10, 170
- 91. WR Jewellz Parm, 5-10, 150
- 175. TE Owen Shannon, 6-7, 215
ST. JOHN BOSCO
(Class of 2025)
- 165. DE Austin Coronado, 6-3, 220
- 222. S Jacob Holmes, 6-1, 175
(Class of 2026)
- 39. CB Joshua Holland, 6-2, 175, USC
- 50. DE Dutch Horisk, 6-2, 240, Oregon
- 52. WR Carson Cark, 5-9, 170
- 85. DL Laneselota Olive-Enos, 6-1, 255
- 102. WR Christian Davis, 5-10, 170
- 143. TE Na’o Tito, 6-3, 205
OTHER CONFIRMED PLAYERS WITH COLLEGE OFFERS
MATER DEI
(Class of 2027)
- WR Gavin Honore, 5-10, 175 (West Virginia)
- QB Furian Infererra, 6-3, 190 (6 offers)
- CB Danny Lang, 6-1, 170 (11 offers)
- OL Lex Mailangi, 6-3, 330 (11 offers)
- LB Ezekiel Su’a, 6-0, 205 (Louisville, Maryland)
- DL Montana Toilolo, 6-3, 260, (8 offers)
- DL Matamagi Uiagalelei, 6-4, 225 (7 offers)
(Class of 2028)
- DB Ace Leutele, 6-1, 195 (Arizona, Miami, Syracuse)
ST. JOHN BOSCO
(Class of 2027)
- LB Justin Coach, 6-2, 205 (Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, UNLV)
- S Dillon Davis, 6-1, 185 (Arizona, California)
- LB Kekoa Peko, 6-0, 240 (San Jose State, Washington State)
- DE Richard Orosco, 6-4, 240 (San Diego State)
- DB Jashaun Shaffer, 5-11, 175 (New Mexico, Central Michigan)
- S Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, 6-2, 195 (9 offers)
(Class of 2028)
- RB Corey Hinton Jr., 5-9, 186 (UNLV)
- QB Koa Malau’ulu, 6-2, 180 (New Mexico)
- QB Brodie Scheinberg, 6-3, 170 (Portland State, Syracuse)
- WR Jayden Taylor, 5-9, 170 (Syracuse)
- WR Darren Tubbs, 5-10, 175 (Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Washington)