The Why: How does De La Salle baseball team keep pulling off last-inning championship magic?
We've all heard it. Fans, reporters, spectators alike.
Players after a big win, a triumphant season or an emotional, improbable comeback will give the same explanation for victory.
Because we play for each. We play for something bigger than ourselves. The 'we,' not me' approach.
All good answers, good stuff, right to the core. Great messages no matter the team, organization or level. It especially is nice to hear in the high school game because it means kids are truly getting the right messaging.
That said, sometimes it can fall a little thin, a touch south of reality, and more like a company line.
Well, if you ever want to hear the real deal, listen to De La Salle senior outfielder Ethan Sullivan.
I bought his explanation for the Spartans' latest improbable comeback win, a 5-4 instant classic Saturday at home over Serra, hook, line drive and sinker.
- MORE 7TH-INNING MAGIC | De La Salle walks off Serra for NorCal D1 title
De La Salle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, the third such seventh-inning rally the program has mustered in the last four years, scoring four times to beat St. Francis on a walk-off in 2022 and six times in the top of the seventh to beat Valley Christian, 11-8, in 2023.
All three were the last games of the season for California Interscholastic Federation teams and at the highest division in Northern California — Division 1.
The chances, nature would tell us, is that such a rally could not happen for a third time, but if you listen to young Ethan, it was a foregone conclusion because of the 'why' the Spartans play the game, and the love they have for one another.
Granted, Serra players and coaches spoke a similar truth of how the Padres overcame losing 18 seniors off of last year's talented roster, and a humbling first-round West Catholic Athletic League playoff to reach the same point on Saturday.
De La Salle coach David Jeans spoke before the game of Serra's grit and passion and fire, which was evident in how the Padres didn't flinch when the Spartans punched first with two quick first-inning runs.
They showed some swagger by scoring four unanswered runs, and completely shutting down De La Salle's high powered offense for five innings, not even allowing a hit in that span.
But despite all that heat, confidence and near perfect play, the Spartans collectively pointed to their figurative watches, and uttered "our time." This was their 'why time,' Sullivan said. "Our coaches ask us every single day, 'What's our why? Why do we want to win, why do we want to play?'
"And honestly, it's because we're just playing for each other. ... We're a good team. We're talented. We work really hard. But our bond, our relationship. .... At the end of the day that's what won us the game. ... It was nothing individual. It was all for each other. I think that's why no one was nervous. Everyone knew that we had it."
It's one thing to read Sullivan's words. It was another thing to hear him say them, voice quivering with passion, eyes welling with pride, smile beaming with joy. It was only a 2 minute, 13 second chat with the lad — the first time i met him — but earnestly one of the most memorable interviews in 41 years on the "job."
Watch the final video sequence and three interviews below, capped by Sullvan (hit stay to watch entire video):
He pointed to either line where teammates Tyler Spangler and Antonio Castro each doubled to tie the score. He boldly called them the two best baseball players he'd ever played with and the game's hero — Niko Baumgartner — his best friend and a better person than he is an amazing two-sport athlete.
If Sullivan was passing on the company line, then he deserves a bonus, a raise, or at least a slice of the championship trophy. Which is exactly the way these Spartans would want to split it up, 33 ways. Yes, coach David Jeans always carries huge rosters, and the 2025 version was no different.
That's another secret sauce to De La Salle's success: More bodies, more energy to play with and for.